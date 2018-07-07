WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;77;53;NNW;6;49%;3%;9
Bellingham;Partly sunny;74;55;SSE;6;64%;3%;7
Bremerton;Partly sunny;79;55;NNE;6;56%;3%;9
Chehalis;Partly sunny, warmer;82;53;WNW;5;49%;7%;9
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, nice;86;50;NE;5;33%;0%;9
Eastsound;Partly sunny;70;57;SE;4;73%;3%;8
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, warmer;90;55;NW;6;31%;0%;9
Ephrata;Partly sunny;90;64;W;7;24%;0%;9
Everett;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;N;6;54%;3%;9
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;81;54;W;5;62%;4%;9
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;SSW;5;66%;3%;8
Hoquiam;Sun and some clouds;70;56;WNW;8;76%;6%;9
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;82;54;WNW;6;57%;4%;9
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;90;58;NE;5;29%;0%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny, warmer;82;50;SW;4;54%;4%;9
Omak;Partly sunny, nice;89;56;N;8;31%;0%;9
Pasco;Mostly sunny;94;58;SSW;3;30%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;69;53;W;5;68%;5%;9
Pullman;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;53;ENE;4;31%;0%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;82;55;NW;5;52%;4%;9
Quillayute;Partly sunny;68;51;NW;5;73%;9%;6
Renton;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;NNE;6;55%;4%;9
Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;NNE;6;55%;3%;9
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;78;59;N;6;53%;4%;9
Shelton;Partly sunny, warmer;82;54;WSW;5;55%;3%;9
Spokane;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;55;SE;2;29%;0%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;85;56;SE;4;30%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;55;SE;2;29%;0%;9
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warmer;73;50;W;3;55%;3%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny;79;55;NNW;5;54%;4%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;NW;5;58%;4%;9
Vancouver;Partly sunny;84;56;NNW;6;46%;4%;9
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;93;63;ESE;5;25%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;88;63;W;6;31%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Sun and some clouds;69;56;WSW;6;70%;4%;9
Yakima;Partly sunny;91;58;N;5;30%;0%;9
