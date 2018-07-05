WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny, mild;82;58;NE;7;54%;15%;9
Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;SE;6;56%;28%;9
Bremerton;Partly sunny;85;57;SSW;6;48%;18%;9
Chehalis;Partly sunny;84;56;WSW;5;45%;15%;9
Deer Park;Mostly sunny and hot;92;56;SSE;7;33%;2%;9
Eastsound;Partly sunny, nice;75;59;SSE;5;66%;30%;9
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny and hot;95;64;NW;8;28%;3%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;NW;10;20%;3%;9
Everett;Partly sunny;82;59;NE;7;54%;27%;9
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;83;58;SW;5;60%;14%;9
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;SW;6;62%;31%;9
Hoquiam;Not as warm;68;58;SSW;8;78%;23%;9
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;82;58;W;6;59%;6%;9
Moses Lake;Sunny and hot;98;62;NW;7;23%;2%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny;82;56;WSW;5;55%;16%;9
Omak;Mostly sunny and hot;96;62;WSW;10;30%;4%;9
Pasco;Hot with sunshine;99;62;WNW;4;27%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Partial sunshine;71;56;W;8;63%;34%;9
Pullman;Sunny and very warm;89;60;N;6;34%;1%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;85;58;SSW;5;49%;14%;9
Quillayute;Not as warm;69;56;SSE;5;72%;44%;9
Renton;Partly sunny;84;61;SSW;6;51%;27%;9
Seattle;Partly sunny;82;60;SSE;6;52%;15%;9
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;84;60;W;4;48%;28%;9
Shelton;Partly sunny, nice;83;58;WSW;9;53%;30%;9
Spokane;Sunshine and hot;95;64;S;5;31%;2%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine and hot;90;61;SW;8;33%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Sunshine and hot;95;64;S;5;31%;2%;9
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warmer;78;52;W;4;48%;9%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;SW;6;53%;16%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;81;57;SW;5;55%;16%;9
Vancouver;Partly sunny;86;60;NNW;5;48%;4%;9
Walla Walla;Hot with sunshine;96;69;SE;6;25%;2%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;WNW;8;28%;3%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, nice;71;59;SSW;7;65%;30%;9
Yakima;Mostly sunny;96;61;NNW;6;25%;3%;9
