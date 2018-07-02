WA Forecast
Updated 11:03 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
WA Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;71;50;N;5;49%;16%;9
Bellingham;Sunny intervals;69;53;NW;6;63%;20%;9
Bremerton;Partly sunny, warmer;73;51;NNE;5;60%;7%;9
Chehalis;Clouds and sun;74;52;NNW;5;46%;4%;9
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;66;43;ESE;6;64%;39%;3
Eastsound;Partly sunny;67;56;NW;4;70%;12%;9
Ellensburg;Warmer;77;50;NE;8;40%;16%;7
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;78;56;E;7;31%;19%;6
Everett;Partly sunny;71;51;N;5;55%;15%;9
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;74;52;NNE;5;66%;6%;9
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;68;52;WSW;5;67%;6%;9
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;66;53;WNW;8;72%;7%;7
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, warmer;76;54;NW;5;57%;4%;8
Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;78;52;SE;7;39%;15%;6
Olympia;Partly sunny, warmer;75;50;NNE;4;57%;4%;9
Omak;Mostly cloudy;75;50;N;7;47%;42%;5
Pasco;Clouds and sun;81;51;E;5;34%;3%;9
Port Angeles;Sun and clouds;65;51;SW;4;64%;4%;9
Pullman;Clouds and sun;67;46;E;7;49%;20%;5
Puyallup;Partly sunny;74;51;NE;5;58%;7%;8
Quillayute;Partly sunny;65;51;NNE;5;71%;4%;9
Renton;Clouds and sun;73;54;NNE;6;57%;13%;6
Seattle;Periods of sun;72;55;NNE;6;60%;9%;9
Seattle Boeing;Sunny intervals;73;56;NNE;4;54%;12%;8
Shelton;Sun and clouds;75;51;NE;6;57%;4%;7
Spokane;Partly sunny;70;47;ESE;6;45%;35%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;67;47;SE;8;48%;33%;5
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;70;47;ESE;6;45%;35%;5
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;60;48;E;4;70%;7%;7
Tacoma;Clouds and sun;72;53;NNE;5;60%;6%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;71;55;NNE;4;61%;6%;9
Vancouver;Clouds and sun;74;57;NNW;5;57%;3%;9
Walla Walla;Sunny intervals;77;55;E;7;33%;7%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;76;57;SE;9;36%;23%;7
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;68;54;WNW;5;66%;9%;9
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;79;51;ENE;4;34%;9%;7
_____
