WA Forecast
Updated 11:02 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
WA Forecast for Thursday, June 21, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of sun;84;58;NNW;5;47%;41%;8
Bellingham;Clouds and sun;79;58;S;5;58%;36%;9
Bremerton;Some sun, very warm;89;57;W;5;49%;32%;9
Chehalis;Some sun, very warm;90;56;W;5;44%;52%;7
Deer Park;Partly sunny;84;55;NE;5;50%;24%;9
Eastsound;Sun and clouds, nice;74;57;ESE;3;65%;28%;9
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;89;63;NW;4;42%;44%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny and hot;91;66;NNW;5;34%;35%;9
Everett;Sun and clouds, warm;84;58;N;5;51%;40%;8
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;89;56;SW;4;60%;65%;9
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sunshine;74;55;SW;4;68%;23%;9
Hoquiam;Some sun, pleasant;72;57;W;8;78%;13%;9
Kelso-Longview;Sunny intervals;87;57;WNW;5;56%;53%;9
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;NNE;6;41%;33%;9
Olympia;Sunny intervals;90;53;SW;4;53%;62%;9
Omak;Partly sunny and hot;91;60;NW;7;41%;44%;9
Pasco;Sunny and very warm;94;66;S;3;40%;69%;9
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun, warm;72;54;WNW;5;65%;10%;9
Pullman;Sunshine and warmer;82;58;E;6;52%;61%;10
Puyallup;Partly sunny;90;58;WSW;5;48%;65%;9
Quillayute;Some sun, pleasant;70;51;WNW;6;70%;8%;8
Renton;Partly sunny;89;60;WNW;5;51%;41%;9
Seattle;Clouds and sun;87;59;NNW;6;51%;39%;9
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;87;60;W;5;50%;39%;8
Shelton;Partly sunny;90;56;WSW;5;55%;21%;9
Spokane;Partly sunny, warm;86;60;SSE;2;41%;21%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;82;59;SSW;5;47%;22%;9
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, warm;86;60;SSE;2;41%;21%;9
Stampede Pass;A stray t-shower;74;54;W;3;57%;54%;8
Tacoma;Clouds and sun;87;57;WSW;5;50%;66%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;87;56;SW;4;54%;43%;9
Vancouver;Partly sunny;91;60;W;5;43%;60%;9
Walla Walla;Sunny;91;68;ESE;4;42%;67%;10
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;87;65;W;7;41%;44%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, warm;71;56;WSW;6;67%;32%;5
Yakima;Sunshine and hot;90;63;NW;4;40%;42%;9
