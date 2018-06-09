WA Forecast
Updated 3:02 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
WA Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Morning showers;57;44;SE;6;67%;84%;3
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;61;47;SSE;10;64%;44%;4
Bremerton;Spotty showers;60;43;SW;8;68%;70%;4
Chehalis;A shower;60;43;SSW;6;58%;67%;7
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;59;35;SW;12;61%;58%;7
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;61;49;SW;10;66%;66%;5
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy, windy;62;43;NW;19;44%;33%;6
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;68;46;W;16;30%;19%;6
Everett;Showers;57;44;ESE;6;69%;96%;3
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;59;43;SW;10;82%;72%;3
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;60;47;SW;8;69%;44%;5
Hoquiam;Showers;58;48;W;11;76%;89%;3
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;59;47;N;6;74%;75%;5
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;67;42;WSW;12;34%;27%;6
Olympia;A shower;60;41;SW;9;71%;67%;4
Omak;Mostly cloudy;65;41;SW;10;44%;44%;7
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;69;44;WSW;16;40%;30%;7
Port Angeles;Showers;56;43;WSW;6;71%;95%;4
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;58;40;SW;17;59%;55%;7
Puyallup;Times of rain;60;45;SSW;7;73%;91%;3
Quillayute;Morning showers;58;44;SE;7;74%;100%;4
Renton;Spotty showers;61;47;SSW;7;62%;70%;4
Seattle;A passing shower;59;48;SSW;8;66%;66%;3
Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;61;49;S;11;62%;72%;4
Shelton;Spotty showers;59;42;WSW;12;69%;71%;4
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;61;41;SW;15;47%;55%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;57;38;WSW;18;54%;55%;5
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;61;41;SW;15;47%;55%;8
Stampede Pass;Snow at times;43;34;W;7;85%;77%;7
Tacoma;Spotty showers;59;46;SW;8;68%;72%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;58;46;SW;10;71%;72%;4
Vancouver;A shower;60;48;ENE;7;66%;69%;4
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;65;47;SW;15;46%;52%;7
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;65;46;W;16;32%;31%;7
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;60;49;SW;8;68%;44%;5
Yakima;Mainly cloudy;65;37;W;11;37%;27%;7
