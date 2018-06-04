WA Forecast
Updated 3:02 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
WA Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;67;47;SSE;10;39%;12%;6
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;67;52;E;11;56%;41%;4
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;67;47;SW;10;58%;14%;5
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;68;46;SW;9;45%;18%;5
Deer Park;Periods of sun;70;38;S;11;40%;0%;9
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;64;52;WNW;11;61%;54%;5
Ellensburg;Periods of sun;73;46;NW;15;35%;0%;9
Ephrata;Clouds and sun;76;47;NW;11;27%;0%;9
Everett;Mostly cloudy;67;48;SSE;10;45%;12%;6
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;67;47;W;10;61%;12%;7
Friday Harbor;Rather cloudy;64;50;SSW;10;66%;53%;7
Hoquiam;Mainly cloudy;61;52;S;11;68%;53%;3
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;68;47;NW;8;54%;9%;6
Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;77;45;NNW;11;31%;0%;9
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;66;45;W;10;52%;14%;4
Omak;Partly sunny;75;44;SSW;11;31%;0%;9
Pasco;Clouds and sun;79;44;W;11;33%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;59;46;WSW;9;65%;55%;5
Pullman;Partly sunny;69;45;S;11;43%;0%;9
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;69;47;SSW;9;51%;12%;6
Quillayute;Clouds and sun;58;50;S;11;70%;59%;4
Renton;Mostly cloudy;68;51;SSW;10;51%;9%;7
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;67;52;SSW;10;53%;10%;5
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;67;52;SSW;10;49%;10%;5
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;65;49;W;11;56%;23%;4
Spokane;Periods of sun;73;46;SSE;10;33%;0%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;68;43;SSW;11;37%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Periods of sun;73;46;SSE;10;33%;0%;9
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;55;39;W;9;56%;10%;7
Tacoma;Rather cloudy;66;48;SW;10;58%;12%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;65;49;WSW;10;55%;12%;7
Vancouver;Partly sunny;71;48;NNW;9;48%;6%;9
Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;76;51;S;11;33%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;75;50;WNW;11;30%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;64;52;W;10;61%;27%;6
Yakima;Clouds and sun;78;44;NNW;9;30%;0%;9
