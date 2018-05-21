WA Forecast
Updated 11:02 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2018
WA Forecast for Tuesday, May 22, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Decreasing clouds;69;46;N;6;71%;2%;7
Bellingham;Clearing;67;49;SSE;6;66%;4%;7
Bremerton;Clearing;70;48;NNE;5;64%;2%;8
Chehalis;Clearing;72;48;NNW;5;57%;1%;7
Deer Park;Partly sunny, warm;76;47;S;5;54%;22%;8
Eastsound;Decreasing clouds;64;51;SSE;3;76%;4%;7
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;82;50;NW;10;41%;1%;9
Ephrata;Partly sunny;81;56;NNW;5;41%;3%;8
Everett;Clearing;69;48;N;6;69%;2%;7
Fort Lewis;Clearing;71;50;NE;5;73%;3%;7
Friday Harbor;Clearing;65;49;SW;5;73%;2%;7
Hoquiam;Decreasing clouds;65;50;NW;9;74%;3%;8
Kelso-Longview;Decreasing clouds;74;51;NW;6;61%;3%;8
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;81;51;SSW;6;42%;4%;8
Olympia;Decreasing clouds;72;46;NNE;4;60%;3%;8
Omak;Partly sunny, warm;82;54;NNE;8;46%;3%;8
Pasco;Partly sunny, warmer;83;52;S;5;46%;16%;9
Port Angeles;Clearing;64;49;W;7;70%;3%;7
Pullman;A t-storm around;72;50;ESE;7;63%;64%;7
Puyallup;Decreasing clouds;72;48;NE;5;64%;2%;7
Quillayute;Decreasing clouds;62;48;N;6;73%;2%;6
Renton;Decreasing clouds;71;51;NNE;6;66%;3%;8
Seattle;Decreasing clouds;69;51;NNE;5;65%;2%;7
Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;72;52;NE;5;58%;3%;8
Shelton;Decreasing clouds;72;47;SW;5;62%;2%;8
Spokane;Partly sunny, warm;78;52;N;4;50%;29%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Partial sunshine;74;53;SW;5;57%;22%;9
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, warm;78;52;N;4;50%;29%;8
Stampede Pass;Decreasing clouds;62;46;WSW;5;64%;5%;8
Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;70;50;NNE;5;64%;3%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;69;51;NE;4;65%;3%;8
Vancouver;Decreasing clouds;73;50;NNW;6;61%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Sun and some clouds;77;57;ESE;6;55%;30%;9
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun, warm;82;56;WNW;7;39%;1%;8
Whidbey Island;Decreasing clouds;62;49;W;7;76%;3%;7
Yakima;Partly sunny;84;53;NNW;5;34%;1%;9
