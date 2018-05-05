WA Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of sun;71;52;SW;6;60%;44%;5

Bellingham;Periods of sunshine;70;53;SSE;6;66%;42%;5

Bremerton;Partly sunny;74;49;SSW;6;63%;44%;4

Chehalis;Clouds and sun;70;47;WSW;5;65%;44%;7

Deer Park;A p.m. t-storm;76;51;SW;6;49%;73%;6

Eastsound;Partly sunny;64;52;S;4;77%;44%;6

Ellensburg;A p.m. t-storm;75;52;NW;9;52%;73%;5

Ephrata;A p.m. t-storm;80;53;W;9;40%;73%;6

Everett;Periods of sun;71;52;SW;6;62%;44%;4

Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun, warm;71;49;SW;6;74%;44%;4

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;66;50;SW;5;71%;39%;6

Hoquiam;Periods of sun;60;51;SW;10;86%;26%;4

Kelso-Longview;Periods of sun;68;50;W;5;73%;37%;4

Moses Lake;A p.m. t-storm;81;53;SW;8;43%;73%;6

Olympia;Partly sunny;69;47;SW;6;64%;53%;4

Omak;A p.m. t-storm;81;54;NNW;7;48%;73%;6

Pasco;A p.m. t-storm;81;55;SSW;7;48%;73%;5

Port Angeles;Periods of sun, nice;66;49;WSW;5;70%;31%;7

Pullman;A p.m. t-storm;73;51;W;8;55%;73%;6

Puyallup;Periods of sun;73;50;SW;5;66%;44%;5

Quillayute;Partly sunny;62;47;SSW;6;78%;24%;7

Renton;Showers around;73;52;SSW;6;65%;76%;4

Seattle;Partly sunny;72;51;SSW;6;65%;44%;4

Seattle Boeing;Showers around;73;54;S;6;59%;76%;4

Shelton;Periods of sun;70;48;SW;9;64%;39%;4

Spokane;A p.m. t-storm;78;53;SSW;4;47%;73%;6

Spokane Fairchild;A p.m. t-storm;75;52;SW;8;55%;73%;6

Spokane Felts;A p.m. t-storm;78;53;SSW;4;47%;73%;6

Stampede Pass;A t-storm in spots;60;43;WNW;3;67%;65%;5

Tacoma;Periods of sun, warm;71;49;SW;6;66%;44%;4

Tacoma Narrows;A passing shower;70;51;SSW;6;67%;66%;4

Vancouver;Periods of sun;69;51;NNW;6;68%;39%;4

Walla Walla;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;SSE;6;57%;73%;5

Wenatchee;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;WNW;8;42%;73%;5

Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun, nice;65;54;SW;6;74%;43%;6

Yakima;A p.m. t-storm;80;52;NNW;7;41%;73%;5

