WA Forecast
Updated 3:02 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018
WA Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of sun;71;52;SW;6;60%;44%;5
Bellingham;Periods of sunshine;70;53;SSE;6;66%;42%;5
Bremerton;Partly sunny;74;49;SSW;6;63%;44%;4
Chehalis;Clouds and sun;70;47;WSW;5;65%;44%;7
Deer Park;A p.m. t-storm;76;51;SW;6;49%;73%;6
Eastsound;Partly sunny;64;52;S;4;77%;44%;6
Ellensburg;A p.m. t-storm;75;52;NW;9;52%;73%;5
Ephrata;A p.m. t-storm;80;53;W;9;40%;73%;6
Everett;Periods of sun;71;52;SW;6;62%;44%;4
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun, warm;71;49;SW;6;74%;44%;4
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;66;50;SW;5;71%;39%;6
Hoquiam;Periods of sun;60;51;SW;10;86%;26%;4
Kelso-Longview;Periods of sun;68;50;W;5;73%;37%;4
Moses Lake;A p.m. t-storm;81;53;SW;8;43%;73%;6
Olympia;Partly sunny;69;47;SW;6;64%;53%;4
Omak;A p.m. t-storm;81;54;NNW;7;48%;73%;6
Pasco;A p.m. t-storm;81;55;SSW;7;48%;73%;5
Port Angeles;Periods of sun, nice;66;49;WSW;5;70%;31%;7
Pullman;A p.m. t-storm;73;51;W;8;55%;73%;6
Puyallup;Periods of sun;73;50;SW;5;66%;44%;5
Quillayute;Partly sunny;62;47;SSW;6;78%;24%;7
Renton;Showers around;73;52;SSW;6;65%;76%;4
Seattle;Partly sunny;72;51;SSW;6;65%;44%;4
Seattle Boeing;Showers around;73;54;S;6;59%;76%;4
Shelton;Periods of sun;70;48;SW;9;64%;39%;4
Spokane;A p.m. t-storm;78;53;SSW;4;47%;73%;6
Spokane Fairchild;A p.m. t-storm;75;52;SW;8;55%;73%;6
Spokane Felts;A p.m. t-storm;78;53;SSW;4;47%;73%;6
Stampede Pass;A t-storm in spots;60;43;WNW;3;67%;65%;5
Tacoma;Periods of sun, warm;71;49;SW;6;66%;44%;4
Tacoma Narrows;A passing shower;70;51;SSW;6;67%;66%;4
Vancouver;Periods of sun;69;51;NNW;6;68%;39%;4
Walla Walla;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;SSE;6;57%;73%;5
Wenatchee;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;WNW;8;42%;73%;5
Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun, nice;65;54;SW;6;74%;43%;6
Yakima;A p.m. t-storm;80;52;NNW;7;41%;73%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather