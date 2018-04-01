WA Forecast
Published 7:31 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Occasional rain;50;35;ENE;6;55%;66%;2
Bellingham;A little rain;51;38;SSW;8;62%;66%;2
Bremerton;A little rain;53;35;S;6;66%;66%;2
Chehalis;A little rain;51;33;S;7;51%;60%;3
Deer Park;A morning shower;45;24;E;7;50%;55%;2
Eastsound;A little rain;50;41;SW;7;60%;78%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, windy;50;28;NW;28;40%;24%;5
Ephrata;Clouds and sun;55;28;W;15;29%;30%;4
Everett;A touch of rain;50;36;E;6;59%;67%;2
Fort Lewis;A bit of rain;53;33;SSW;9;68%;65%;2
Friday Harbor;A touch of rain;50;40;WSW;6;65%;80%;3
Hoquiam;Occasional rain;51;38;W;14;64%;65%;1
Kelso-Longview;A morning shower;52;33;N;7;65%;59%;2
Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;55;28;WSW;9;30%;28%;4
Olympia;A touch of rain;53;32;SSW;10;60%;64%;2
Omak;Clouds and sun;53;31;SSE;10;42%;43%;5
Pasco;Clouds and sun;58;29;SW;15;34%;12%;5
Port Angeles;A touch of rain;49;35;WSW;11;63%;66%;4
Pullman;A morning shower;43;29;SSW;18;82%;53%;2
Puyallup;A bit of rain;52;35;SSW;8;65%;65%;2
Quillayute;A little rain;49;35;WSW;11;64%;66%;2
Renton;A little rain;53;37;S;7;60%;66%;2
Seattle;A little rain;50;37;SSE;6;62%;66%;2
Seattle Boeing;A little rain;53;38;S;7;59%;66%;2
Shelton;A little rain;55;33;WSW;11;55%;65%;3
Spokane;A morning shower;47;29;SSE;8;52%;55%;2
Spokane Fairchild;An afternoon shower;45;27;SW;14;56%;54%;2
Spokane Felts;A morning shower;47;29;SSE;8;52%;55%;2
Stampede Pass;A little snow;33;23;W;9;80%;68%;4
Tacoma;A touch of rain;51;36;SSW;8;62%;66%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;52;37;SSW;8;61%;66%;4
Vancouver;A morning shower;52;34;N;5;61%;54%;3
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;50;34;S;15;50%;29%;3
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;53;32;W;15;32%;23%;5
Whidbey Island;A little rain;54;41;W;7;57%;83%;4
Yakima;Partly sunny;58;28;W;12;29%;19%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Forecast