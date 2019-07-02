WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, July 2, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;55;N;7;87%
Bellingham;Mostly clear;62;S;12;69%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;9;78%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;6;82%
Deer Park;Intermittent clouds;61;Calm;0;59%
Eastsound;Clear;57;S;13;87%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;12;50%
Ephrata;Showers;73;WSW;15;40%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;59;N;9;80%
Fort Lewis;Showers;59;S;8;90%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;3;80%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;59;W;13;83%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;7;74%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;76;WSW;16;38%
Olympia;Showers;58;SW;13;77%
Omak;Clear;68;NW;9;37%
Pasco;Mostly clear;66;SW;12;77%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;54;W;12;96%
Pullman;Cloudy;65;WSW;8;54%
Puyallup;Showers;62;WSW;8;73%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;89%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;64;S;7;64%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;64;S;9;70%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;63;S;6;64%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;58;WSW;18;74%
Spokane;Cloudy;74;SW;10;32%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;70;SSW;15;37%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;74;SW;10;32%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;8;68%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;9;77%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;9;77%
Vancouver;Cloudy;61;NNW;5;66%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;69;S;12;52%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;15;35%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;58;W;13;77%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;70;N;7;48%
