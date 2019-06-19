WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, June 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;51;N;8;82%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;57;S;10;66%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;54;N;8;93%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;5;82%
Deer Park;Clear;67;SSW;12;35%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;59;S;9;66%
Ellensburg;Clear;61;WNW;22;57%
Ephrata;Clear;68;WNW;22;24%
Everett;Mostly clear;53;NNE;9;87%
Fort Lewis;Clear;54;SSE;8;94%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;73;N;7;37%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;10;89%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;56;WNW;10;71%
Moses Lake;Clear;69;W;14;27%
Olympia;Clear;53;SW;8;76%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;16;22%
Pasco;Clear;67;WSW;3;40%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;53;W;13;66%
Pullman;Clear;64;WSW;14;51%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;8;83%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;W;6;89%
Renton;Cloudy;62;WSW;3;77%
Seattle;Cloudy;56;NW;7;91%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;61;N;3;72%
Shelton;Clear;53;WSW;10;76%
Spokane;Clear;70;SW;7;32%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;63;SSW;14;50%
Spokane Felts;Clear;70;SW;7;32%
Stampede Pass;Fog;47;W;8;92%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;55;N;7;71%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;55;N;7;71%
Vancouver;Clear;58;NW;7;61%
Walla Walla;Clear;68;SSW;13;37%
Wenatchee;Clear;65;W;21;32%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;56;WSW;21;71%
Yakima;Clear;64;WNW;10;44%
_____
