WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, May 28, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;58;N;2;81%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;58;S;6;77%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;7;85%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;54;N;4;87%
Deer Park;Clear;60;NNW;3;66%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;57;S;12;82%
Ellensburg;Clear;64;NW;18;49%
Ephrata;Clear;72;NW;14;34%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;58;N;5;87%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;57;W;7;93%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;8;79%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;54;WSW;8;92%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;56;NW;5;77%
Moses Lake;Clear;73;SW;4;44%
Olympia;Clear;55;SSW;6;79%
Omak;Clear;66;W;6;51%
Pasco;Clear;71;E;4;55%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;W;9;92%
Pullman;Partly cloudy;64;WNW;6;59%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;4;79%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;53;SSW;6;91%
Renton;Partly cloudy;63;SSW;4;72%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;6;75%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;5;64%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;16;79%
Spokane;Clear;64;Calm;0;53%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;61;W;8;59%
Spokane Felts;Clear;64;Calm;0;53%
Stampede Pass;Fog;51;WSW;6;87%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;58;WSW;6;79%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;61;WSW;7;76%
Vancouver;Cloudy;63;ESE;3;67%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;10;60%
Wenatchee;Clear;69;NNW;9;48%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;6;84%
Yakima;Clear;69;NNW;9;40%
