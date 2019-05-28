WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;56;W;5;86%
Bellingham;Clear;61;S;15;69%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;56;SW;9;88%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;56;N;2;87%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;82%
Eastsound;Clear;59;S;12;76%
Ellensburg;Clear;64;NNW;16;55%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;9;56%
Everett;Clear;58;WSW;7;86%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;55;S;5;98%
Friday Harbor;Clear;55;S;6;77%
Hoquiam;Clear;54;WSW;7;92%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;57;N;5;77%
Moses Lake;Showers;70;Calm;0;46%
Olympia;Clear;54;SW;8;83%
Omak;Clear;62;SW;7;55%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;54%
Port Angeles;Clear;52;W;14;93%
Pullman;Clear;57;Calm;0;71%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;5;81%
Quillayute;Clear;53;S;3;92%
Renton;Partly cloudy;59;S;9;77%
Seattle;Mostly clear;58;SSW;9;76%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;58;SSW;8;75%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;14;79%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;71%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;57;W;3;72%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;71%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;50;N;6;86%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;8;86%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;8;86%
Vancouver;Cloudy;60;NNW;6;72%
Walla Walla;Clear;67;S;12;54%
Wenatchee;Clear;68;W;8;48%
Whidbey Island;Clear;56;SW;16;80%
Yakima;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;49%
_____
