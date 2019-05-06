WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, May 5, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;74%
Bellingham;Clear;52;S;3;80%
Bremerton;Clear;53;NE;5;80%
Chehalis;Clear;57;NE;6;76%
Deer Park;Clear;45;NNW;8;68%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;54;SSE;5;81%
Ellensburg;Clear;60;NW;15;49%
Ephrata;Clear;63;NW;7;33%
Everett;Mostly clear;52;NNW;4;88%
Fort Lewis;Clear;59;Calm;0;67%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;76%
Hoquiam;Clear;52;W;8;92%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;55;NW;3;77%
Moses Lake;Mostly clear;60;N;6;44%
Olympia;Clear;55;N;5;67%
Omak;Clear;59;NW;14;40%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;6;59%
Port Angeles;Clear;51;WSW;3;76%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;54%
Puyallup;Clear;55;NNW;3;74%
Quillayute;Clear;50;Calm;0;82%
Renton;Clear;59;NW;3;64%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;56;NNE;5;67%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;61;N;5;53%
Shelton;Clear;57;Calm;0;71%
Spokane;Clear;58;NNW;5;38%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;54;N;8;44%
Spokane Felts;Clear;58;NNW;5;38%
Stampede Pass;Clear;45;N;5;79%
Tacoma;Cloudy;56;NNW;5;61%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;56;NNW;5;61%
Vancouver;Clear;62;NW;6;59%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;61;E;6;53%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;66;WNW;13;36%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;71%
Yakima;Mostly clear;64;WNW;7;37%
