WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, April 25, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;45;NW;3;70%
Bellingham;Mostly clear;44;Calm;0;70%
Bremerton;Clear;45;NNE;7;79%
Chehalis;Clear;46;NNE;3;81%
Deer Park;Clear;38;N;3;67%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;49;NW;14;56%
Ephrata;Clear;52;NW;15;27%
Everett;Clear;43;NW;4;91%
Fort Lewis;Clear;51;N;7;64%
Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;42;W;3;82%
Hoquiam;Clear;44;Calm;0;85%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;49;NNW;6;65%
Moses Lake;Clear;56;WSW;6;42%
Olympia;Showers;49;NNE;6;61%
Omak;Clear;52;NNW;10;34%
Pasco;Clear;54;ENE;5;52%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;41;W;3;88%
Pullman;Clear;45;Calm;0;60%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;45;NNE;4;76%
Quillayute;Clear;43;N;7;88%
Renton;Clear;51;N;5;65%
Seattle;Clear;48;N;5;69%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;52;N;5;50%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;50;NNE;3;63%
Spokane;Clear;48;Calm;0;43%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;45;W;8;51%
Spokane Felts;Clear;48;Calm;0;43%
Stampede Pass;Clear;36;WSW;7;85%
Tacoma;Clear;50;N;10;58%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;50;N;10;58%
Vancouver;Clear;55;NNW;6;46%
Walla Walla;Clear;52;E;8;56%
Wenatchee;Clear;52;NNW;9;39%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;78%
Yakima;Clear;56;NW;6;34%
_____
