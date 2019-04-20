WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, April 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;93%
Bellingham;Clear;46;Calm;0;82%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;49;N;2;100%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;87%
Deer Park;Cloudy;53;S;3;71%
Eastsound;Clear;45;Calm;0;100%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;52;NW;13;63%
Ephrata;Showers;59;WNW;12;43%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;48;NNW;4;100%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;50;W;3;100%
Friday Harbor;Clear;44;Calm;0;88%
Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;49;W;7;92%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;87%
Moses Lake;Showers;58;W;7;55%
Olympia;Showers;50;NE;5;96%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;58;N;15;45%
Pasco;Cloudy;60;W;5;74%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;48;SW;3;92%
Pullman;Showers;54;NW;8;86%
Puyallup;Showers;50;N;2;95%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;96%
Seattle;Showers;51;N;3;85%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;52;NNW;5;86%
Shelton;Showers;50;S;6;92%
Spokane;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;61%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;54;WSW;6;83%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;61%
Stampede Pass;Fog;39;Calm;0;92%
Tacoma;Showers;50;Calm;0;96%
Tacoma Narrows;Rain;50;Calm;0;96%
Vancouver;Cloudy;53;WNW;5;89%
Walla Walla;Showers;55;S;6;86%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;55;WNW;17;48%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;7;80%
Yakima;Showers;54;NW;6;69%
