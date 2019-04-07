WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, April 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;49;ESE;8;73%
Bellingham;Cloudy;46;NE;7;82%
Bremerton;Showers;46;S;6;87%
Chehalis;Showers;45;SE;2;93%
Deer Park;Cloudy;39;ENE;3;95%
Eastsound;Cloudy;46;Calm;1;90%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;46;NW;3;70%
Ephrata;Cloudy;47;SW;7;68%
Everett;Cloudy;47;SE;5;89%
Fort Lewis;Showers;45;ESE;7;99%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;N;3;83%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;46;E;10;88%
Kelso-Longview;Rain;46;SSE;3;93%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;54;S;12;43%
Olympia;Showers;45;SSE;5;86%
Omak;Cloudy;47;SSE;8;65%
Pasco;Rain;54;S;5;69%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;42;SE;3;91%
Pullman;Showers;45;S;9;82%
Puyallup;Showers;47;SE;5;85%
Quillayute;Cloudy;45;SSE;8;92%
Renton;Rain;48;ESE;3;89%
Seattle;Rain;49;SSE;5;77%
Seattle Boeing;Rain;49;SSE;9;73%
Shelton;Showers;46;Calm;0;85%
Spokane;Cloudy;43;ENE;5;70%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;44;S;10;75%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;43;ENE;5;70%
Stampede Pass;Snow;34;SSE;10;94%
Tacoma;Showers;46;S;6;76%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;S;6;76%
Vancouver;Showers;49;Calm;15;93%
Walla Walla;Showers;50;NE;7;82%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;46;SW;8;67%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;SE;13;60%
Yakima;Showers;50;Calm;0;60%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather