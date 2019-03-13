WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, March 12, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;3;93%
Bellingham;Partly cloudy;38;SSW;3;85%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;39;ESE;4;97%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;39;WSW;4;92%
Deer Park;Flurries;27;SSE;10;93%
Eastsound;Clear;38;N;3;96%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;18;67%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;38;N;5;54%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;5;98%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;99%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;38;WSW;3;85%
Hoquiam;Clear;44;W;6;85%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;88%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;28;W;8;77%
Olympia;Clear;39;S;5;79%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;22;NNE;6;77%
Pasco;Mostly clear;34;SW;4;84%
Port Angeles;Clear;39;W;10;66%
Pullman;Cloudy;31;WSW;13;95%
Puyallup;Cloudy;39;SSE;4;95%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;43;W;7;82%
Renton;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;78%
Seattle;Cloudy;41;SE;5;83%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;42;ENE;8;82%
Shelton;Clear;40;N;6;79%
Spokane;Flurries;29;Calm;0;88%
Spokane Fairchild;Flurries;29;SW;9;100%
Spokane Felts;Flurries;29;Calm;0;88%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;29;N;5;90%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;79%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;40;Calm;0;79%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;85%
Walla Walla;Showers;37;S;14;72%
Wenatchee;Clear;37;W;14;56%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;47;W;13;73%
Yakima;Clear;35;SW;6;64%
