WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PST Sunday, March 3, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;42;WNW;10;41%
Bellingham;Partly sunny;42;NNE;16;26%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;40;NE;9;47%
Chehalis;Sunny;45;NNE;10;37%
Deer Park;Sunny;22;E;9;30%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;43;N;6;33%
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;21;S;8;43%
Ephrata;Sunny;22;NNW;8;43%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;39;NW;9;55%
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;46;NNW;10;36%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;41;N;13;30%
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;49;NE;8;29%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;44;SE;12;27%
Moses Lake;Sunny;25;N;9;40%
Olympia;Partly sunny;45;N;9;28%
Omak;Sunny;30;NNW;8;41%
Pasco;Partly sunny;22;N;5;65%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;41;E;7;41%
Pullman;Sunny;16;WNW;6;64%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;41;NNE;8;38%
Quillayute;Partly sunny;45;N;8;41%
Renton;Partly sunny;46;E;8;26%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;41;ENE;8;49%
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;47;N;6;22%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;46;NNE;10;26%
Spokane;Sunny;25;ENE;12;32%
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;17;NNE;9;42%
Spokane Felts;Sunny;25;ENE;12;32%
Stampede Pass;Sunny;15;N;6;61%
Tacoma;Partly sunny;44;NNE;9;28%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;9;28%
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;37;E;16;29%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;21;S;6;70%
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;24;Calm;0;34%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;45;N;10;29%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;24;N;12;36%
_____
