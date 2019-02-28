WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Thursday, February 28, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;32;S;7;85%

Bellingham;Cloudy;35;ENE;6;78%

Bremerton;Clear;31;SSE;4;88%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;33;N;2;83%

Deer Park;Snow;27;N;8;74%

Eastsound;Cloudy;38;S;10;72%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;21;WNW;3;91%

Ephrata;Flurries;27;SW;6;92%

Everett;Cloudy;33;SSE;7;91%

Fort Lewis;Clear;28;Calm;0;99%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;39;SSE;13;66%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;36;ESE;13;85%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;35;SSE;3;72%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;29;WSW;7;81%

Olympia;Clear;28;SW;3;84%

Omak;Cloudy;23;N;9;95%

Pasco;Cloudy;28;SSW;3;88%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;8;72%

Pullman;Flurries;20;NNW;10;89%

Puyallup;Clear;32;S;4;80%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;33;N;5;95%

Renton;Clear;35;Calm;0;69%

Seattle;Clear;35;SW;6;75%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;32;SE;6;75%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;81%

Spokane;Flurries;27;SE;6;78%

Spokane Fairchild;Snow;24;WNW;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Flurries;27;SE;6;78%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;18;Calm;0;80%

Tacoma;Clear;33;S;5;75%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;33;S;5;75%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;33;ESE;9;71%

Walla Walla;Snow;26;SSW;7;84%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;25;N;3;88%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;12;66%

Yakima;Cloudy;17;N;0;96%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather