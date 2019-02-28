WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;32;S;7;85%
Bellingham;Cloudy;35;ENE;6;78%
Bremerton;Clear;31;SSE;4;88%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;33;N;2;83%
Deer Park;Snow;27;N;8;74%
Eastsound;Cloudy;38;S;10;72%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;21;WNW;3;91%
Ephrata;Flurries;27;SW;6;92%
Everett;Cloudy;33;SSE;7;91%
Fort Lewis;Clear;28;Calm;0;99%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;39;SSE;13;66%
Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;36;ESE;13;85%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;35;SSE;3;72%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;29;WSW;7;81%
Olympia;Clear;28;SW;3;84%
Omak;Cloudy;23;N;9;95%
Pasco;Cloudy;28;SSW;3;88%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;8;72%
Pullman;Flurries;20;NNW;10;89%
Puyallup;Clear;32;S;4;80%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;33;N;5;95%
Renton;Clear;35;Calm;0;69%
Seattle;Clear;35;SW;6;75%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;32;SE;6;75%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;81%
Spokane;Flurries;27;SE;6;78%
Spokane Fairchild;Snow;24;WNW;5;100%
Spokane Felts;Flurries;27;SE;6;78%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;18;Calm;0;80%
Tacoma;Clear;33;S;5;75%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;33;S;5;75%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;33;ESE;9;71%
Walla Walla;Snow;26;SSW;7;84%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;25;N;3;88%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;12;66%
Yakima;Cloudy;17;N;0;96%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather