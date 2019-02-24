WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PST Sunday, February 24, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;40;N;7;70%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;42;NNE;16;44%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;42;NNE;7;75%

Chehalis;Cloudy;37;N;3;93%

Deer Park;Cloudy;28;NE;17;58%

Eastsound;Cloudy;43;N;8;50%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;62%

Ephrata;Cloudy;33;N;16;63%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;42;NNW;7;77%

Fort Lewis;Showers;38;NNW;6;99%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;44;N;14;49%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;42;ENE;8;86%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;41;S;8;86%

Moses Lake;Flurries;34;N;16;58%

Olympia;Snow;36;NNW;3;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;33;S;16;69%

Pasco;Flurries;31;NW;15;91%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;37;S;5;88%

Pullman;Cloudy;31;E;10;85%

Puyallup;Showers;39;N;4;80%

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;42;NE;14;76%

Renton;Showers;41;S;3;64%

Seattle;Cloudy;42;ENE;6;63%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;41;N;3;67%

Shelton;Cloudy;40;ENE;7;76%

Spokane;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;84%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;26;NNE;14;70%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;84%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;26;N;5;77%

Tacoma;Cloudy;37;N;7;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;37;N;7;85%

Vancouver;Cloudy;39;E;5;88%

Walla Walla;Flurries;29;SSW;14;85%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;27;WNW;6;92%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;46;N;10;51%

Yakima;Flurries;31;NNE;9;78%

