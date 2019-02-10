WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM PST Saturday, February 9, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;24;NW;13;66%
Bellingham;Clear;25;NNE;27;36%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;27;ENE;12;86%
Chehalis;Cloudy;31;NNE;11;83%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;12;NE;22;51%
Eastsound;Clear;28;NNE;17;39%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;19;NNW;5;77%
Ephrata;Cloudy;21;N;20;70%
Everett;Partly cloudy;23;NW;13;87%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;29;N;10;88%
Friday Harbor;Clear;29;NNE;24;38%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;32;ENE;12;69%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;33;N;8;83%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;23;NNE;20;60%
Olympia;Cloudy;27;NNE;10;79%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;19;N;21;56%
Pasco;Snow;22;NNW;22;82%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;24;WSW;10;80%
Pullman;Cloudy;24;E;20;63%
Puyallup;Cloudy;26;NNE;10;91%
Quillayute;Clear;30;NE;14;48%
Renton;Partly cloudy;29;N;7;75%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;28;NE;8;81%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;29;NE;3;75%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;27;ESE;7;67%
Spokane;Mostly clear;18;N;9;55%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;11;NNE;19;60%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;18;N;9;55%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;16;N;5;75%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;28;N;11;84%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;30;N;11;85%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;32;E;15;52%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;22;S;13;86%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;23;S;7;73%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;29;N;13;48%
Yakima;Snow;24;NNE;17;73%
_____
