WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PST Tuesday, February 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;12;N;1;92%
Bellingham;Sunny;17;N;7;45%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;26;SE;2;76%
Chehalis;Sunny;23;Calm;0;92%
Deer Park;Cloudy;18;NNE;8;78%
Eastsound;Sunny;25;NE;9;51%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;20;E;7;71%
Ephrata;Cloudy;15;NNW;16;44%
Everett;Partly sunny;21;N;3;68%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;16;ESE;3;98%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;21;Calm;0;64%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;30;NE;6;74%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;22;N;5;92%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;17;NNW;9;52%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;15;Calm;0;87%
Omak;Sunny;8;NNW;18;60%
Pasco;Cloudy;21;N;3;80%
Port Angeles;Sunny;20;SW;6;88%
Pullman;Showers;19;W;10;91%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;1;73%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;25;E;4;85%
Renton;Mostly sunny;20;SE;3;84%
Seattle;Sunny;26;ESE;5;76%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;17;SSE;7;87%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;24;Calm;0;84%
Spokane;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;77%
Spokane Fairchild;Flurries;18;N;5;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;77%
Stampede Pass;Showers;17;N;1;83%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;21;ESE;2;91%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;23;ESE;2;88%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;0;84%
Walla Walla;Showers;22;SSW;6;88%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;15;WSW;6;64%
Whidbey Island;Sunny;21;ENE;5;72%
Yakima;Cloudy;21;N;3;87%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather