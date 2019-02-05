WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PST Tuesday, February 5, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;12;N;1;92%

Bellingham;Sunny;17;N;7;45%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;26;SE;2;76%

Chehalis;Sunny;23;Calm;0;92%

Deer Park;Cloudy;18;NNE;8;78%

Eastsound;Sunny;25;NE;9;51%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;20;E;7;71%

Ephrata;Cloudy;15;NNW;16;44%

Everett;Partly sunny;21;N;3;68%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;16;ESE;3;98%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;21;Calm;0;64%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;30;NE;6;74%

Kelso-Longview;Sunny;22;N;5;92%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;17;NNW;9;52%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;15;Calm;0;87%

Omak;Sunny;8;NNW;18;60%

Pasco;Cloudy;21;N;3;80%

Port Angeles;Sunny;20;SW;6;88%

Pullman;Showers;19;W;10;91%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;1;73%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;25;E;4;85%

Renton;Mostly sunny;20;SE;3;84%

Seattle;Sunny;26;ESE;5;76%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;17;SSE;7;87%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;24;Calm;0;84%

Spokane;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;77%

Spokane Fairchild;Flurries;18;N;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;77%

Stampede Pass;Showers;17;N;1;83%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;21;ESE;2;91%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;23;ESE;2;88%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;0;84%

Walla Walla;Showers;22;SSW;6;88%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;15;WSW;6;64%

Whidbey Island;Sunny;21;ENE;5;72%

Yakima;Cloudy;21;N;3;87%

