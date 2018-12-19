WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PST Wednesday, December 19, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;46;S;10;81%

Bellingham;Cloudy;47;SSE;8;79%

Bremerton;Cloudy;45;S;9;89%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;45;S;7;93%

Deer Park;Clear;37;WSW;9;85%

Eastsound;Showers;46;S;8;87%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;33;NE;8;88%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;41;SSE;6;64%

Everett;Cloudy;46;SSE;10;90%

Fort Lewis;Showers;44;S;13;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;46;S;7;79%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;50;SW;13;82%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;46;SSE;10;92%

Moses Lake;Clear;41;SSE;5;73%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;44;S;12;88%

Omak;Partly cloudy;40;SSE;8;79%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;47;WSW;12;70%

Port Angeles;Rain;45;SSW;9;82%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;23;82%

Puyallup;Showers;47;SSW;9;83%

Quillayute;Cloudy;46;SW;8;88%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;47;SE;7;76%

Seattle;Cloudy;48;S;10;78%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;47;S;13;73%

Shelton;Cloudy;44;WSW;7;88%

Spokane;Clear;41;SW;16;75%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;36;SSW;14;100%

Spokane Felts;Clear;41;SW;16;75%

Stampede Pass;Snow;32;N;6;92%

Tacoma;Showers;45;S;14;82%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;45;S;14;82%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;46;Calm;0;88%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;47;S;13;68%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;44;NNW;14;59%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;47;SE;8;89%

Yakima;Cloudy;37;SSE;5;81%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather