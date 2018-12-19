WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PST Wednesday, December 19, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;46;S;10;81%
Bellingham;Cloudy;47;SSE;8;79%
Bremerton;Cloudy;45;S;9;89%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;45;S;7;93%
Deer Park;Clear;37;WSW;9;85%
Eastsound;Showers;46;S;8;87%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;33;NE;8;88%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;41;SSE;6;64%
Everett;Cloudy;46;SSE;10;90%
Fort Lewis;Showers;44;S;13;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;46;S;7;79%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;50;SW;13;82%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;46;SSE;10;92%
Moses Lake;Clear;41;SSE;5;73%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;44;S;12;88%
Omak;Partly cloudy;40;SSE;8;79%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;47;WSW;12;70%
Port Angeles;Rain;45;SSW;9;82%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;23;82%
Puyallup;Showers;47;SSW;9;83%
Quillayute;Cloudy;46;SW;8;88%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;47;SE;7;76%
Seattle;Cloudy;48;S;10;78%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;47;S;13;73%
Shelton;Cloudy;44;WSW;7;88%
Spokane;Clear;41;SW;16;75%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;36;SSW;14;100%
Spokane Felts;Clear;41;SW;16;75%
Stampede Pass;Snow;32;N;6;92%
Tacoma;Showers;45;S;14;82%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;45;S;14;82%
Vancouver;Partly cloudy;46;Calm;0;88%
Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;47;S;13;68%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;44;NNW;14;59%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;47;SE;8;89%
Yakima;Cloudy;37;SSE;5;81%
_____
