WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Wednesday, November 28, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;51;SSE;10;85%
Bellingham;Cloudy;51;S;8;82%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;49;SSE;8;98%
Chehalis;Rain;50;SSE;5;99%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;41;SSE;5;100%
Eastsound;Cloudy;50;S;8;100%
Ellensburg;Fog;34;Calm;0;92%
Ephrata;Fog;39;Calm;0;100%
Everett;Cloudy;50;SE;8;96%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;50;SSE;8;100%
Friday Harbor;Rain;48;Calm;0;92%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;51;S;5;96%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;51;SSE;7;92%
Moses Lake;Showers;38;SSE;2;100%
Olympia;Cloudy;50;S;9;92%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;40;S;3;92%
Pasco;Cloudy;48;SSW;3;76%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;WSW;5;92%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;41;ENE;5;88%
Puyallup;Showers;49;S;6;92%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;49;SSW;3;96%
Renton;Cloudy;50;N;5;92%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;51;NE;8;87%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;50;SSE;8;86%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;8;90%
Spokane;Cloudy;45;SW;6;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;10;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;45;SW;6;85%
Stampede Pass;Showers;36;N;3;89%
Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SSE;7;94%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;49;S;9;92%
Vancouver;Cloudy;52;SSE;6;76%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;50;S;9;68%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;6;88%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;79%
Yakima;Showers;38;S;5;95%
_____
