WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Tuesday, November 27, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Rain;54;SSE;10;92%
Bellingham;Rain;57;SSE;14;77%
Bremerton;Rain;53;S;8;90%
Chehalis;Rain;54;S;13;93%
Deer Park;Showers;36;N;5;92%
Eastsound;Showers;55;Calm;0;87%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;36;N;5;89%
Ephrata;Showers;37;N;5;95%
Everett;Rain;53;SSE;9;87%
Fort Lewis;Rain;58;SSE;17;96%
Friday Harbor;Showers;52;SE;10;89%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;56;S;35;93%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;52;S;12;86%
Moses Lake;Showers;37;NNW;3;92%
Olympia;Rain;53;SSW;10;92%
Omak;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;100%
Pasco;Cloudy;38;WNW;6;96%
Port Angeles;Rain;49;Calm;0;96%
Pullman;Showers;38;ESE;15;82%
Puyallup;Rain;55;S;8;92%
Quillayute;Showers;53;S;12;96%
Renton;Rain;50;N;3;92%
Seattle;Rain;52;ENE;8;83%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;50;SE;5;89%
Shelton;Rain;52;Calm;0;92%
Spokane;Showers;38;Calm;0;92%
Spokane Fairchild;Showers;37;SE;10;100%
Spokane Felts;Showers;38;Calm;0;92%
Stampede Pass;Rain;33;N;6;88%
Tacoma;Showers;54;SSE;8;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;54;SSE;8;89%
Vancouver;Showers;46;ESE;12;88%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;59;SSE;24;45%
Wenatchee;Showers;35;E;5;92%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;58;SE;28;74%
Yakima;Cloudy;35;NW;3;88%
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather