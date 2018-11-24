WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Saturday, November 24, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;43;E;3;93%

Bellingham;Cloudy;45;WSW;3;85%

Bremerton;Fog;39;SE;3;99%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;37;WSW;5;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;95%

Eastsound;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;38;NW;21;79%

Ephrata;Cloudy;34;SE;5;92%

Everett;Cloudy;42;ESE;4;97%

Fort Lewis;Clear;35;SE;7;100%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;91%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;42;NE;3;91%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;35;SW;6;88%

Olympia;Clear;38;SW;5;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;7;96%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;43;W;10;79%

Pullman;Cloudy;35;WSW;18;95%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;40;SSE;3;94%

Quillayute;Clear;38;Calm;0;99%

Renton;Cloudy;43;SSE;6;92%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;6;87%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;7;88%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;39;WSW;14;92%

Spokane;Snow;33;W;3;95%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;32;WSW;6;100%

Spokane Felts;Snow;33;W;3;95%

Stampede Pass;Fog;31;W;8;88%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;40;S;6;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;40;S;6;92%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;92%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;10;78%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;37;W;14;75%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;79%

Yakima;Clear;27;Calm;0;92%

