WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PST Friday, November 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;100%
Bellingham;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;1;89%
Chehalis;Fog;32;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;22;Calm;0;84%
Eastsound;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;100%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;24;ESE;5;80%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;27;N;7;81%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;34;E;2;86%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;28;SE;3;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;95%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;5;95%
Kelso-Longview;Fog;35;Calm;0;95%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;23;N;7;84%
Olympia;Fog;31;Calm;0;100%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;24;W;3;91%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;22;N;5;96%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;33;SW;5;95%
Pullman;Clear;30;E;12;71%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;1;90%
Quillayute;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;100%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;34;SSE;3;88%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;39;ESE;1;93%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;88%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;88%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;26;E;6;86%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;88%
Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;31;ESE;3;72%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;96%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;96%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;88%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;35;SE;3;58%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;85%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;38;E;5;82%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;22;WNW;5;88%
_____
