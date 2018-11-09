WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PST Friday, November 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;100%

Bellingham;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;1;89%

Chehalis;Fog;32;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;22;Calm;0;84%

Eastsound;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;24;ESE;5;80%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;27;N;7;81%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;34;E;2;86%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;28;SE;3;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;95%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;5;95%

Kelso-Longview;Fog;35;Calm;0;95%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;23;N;7;84%

Olympia;Fog;31;Calm;0;100%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;24;W;3;91%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;22;N;5;96%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;33;SW;5;95%

Pullman;Clear;30;E;12;71%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;1;90%

Quillayute;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;100%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;34;SSE;3;88%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;39;ESE;1;93%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;88%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;88%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;26;E;6;86%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;88%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;31;ESE;3;72%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;96%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;88%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;35;SE;3;58%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;85%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;38;E;5;82%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;22;WNW;5;88%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather