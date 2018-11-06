WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PST Tuesday, November 6, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;7;76%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;52;SSE;5;76%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;5;77%

Chehalis;Partly sunny;57;N;5;62%

Deer Park;Cloudy;43;S;3;82%

Eastsound;Partly sunny;54;Calm;0;66%

Ellensburg;Sunny;54;NW;24;44%

Ephrata;Cloudy;58;NW;7;37%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;7;86%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;10;70%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;68%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;56;W;7;69%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;53;S;5;82%

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;59;SW;9;37%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;8;76%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;63%

Pasco;Sunny;61;SW;13;34%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;53;W;10;66%

Pullman;Cloudy;46;W;13;67%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;6;71%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;7;76%

Renton;Partly sunny;56;S;7;57%

Seattle;Partly sunny;54;W;6;70%

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;55;N;5;61%

Shelton;Partly sunny;58;WSW;16;57%

Spokane;Cloudy;47;SW;8;68%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;45;SSW;5;84%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;47;SW;8;68%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;35;WNW;10;88%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;71%

Vancouver;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;61%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;17;41%

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;56;NW;17;43%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;10;69%

Yakima;Partly sunny;60;NW;8;30%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather