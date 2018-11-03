WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Saturday, November 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;53;SE;13;92%

Bellingham;Rain;54;SSE;7;86%

Bremerton;Showers;55;SSE;9;88%

Chehalis;Cloudy;55;S;9;92%

Deer Park;Cloudy;50;SSE;7;73%

Eastsound;Cloudy;54;S;9;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;56;NNW;17;57%

Ephrata;Showers;56;W;3;54%

Everett;Showers;56;SE;9;87%

Fort Lewis;Showers;55;SSE;13;93%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;52;ESE;7;92%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;S;14;93%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;56;S;7;83%

Moses Lake;Showers;57;SW;9;55%

Olympia;Cloudy;55;SSW;9;86%

Omak;Cloudy;51;S;6;73%

Pasco;Cloudy;62;SSW;17;47%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;52;N;3;92%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;52;WSW;13;66%

Puyallup;Showers;57;SSE;7;83%

Quillayute;Showers;52;S;10;96%

Renton;Showers;55;ESE;5;86%

Seattle;Showers;56;SSE;9;83%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;55;SSE;10;83%

Shelton;Cloudy;57;SSW;12;83%

Spokane;Cloudy;53;SW;9;63%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;52;SSW;12;70%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;53;SW;9;63%

Stampede Pass;Showers;43;WNW;6;91%

Tacoma;Showers;54;SSE;9;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;54;SSE;9;88%

Vancouver;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;71%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;59;SSW;10;53%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;60%

Whidbey Island;Showers;56;SSE;17;83%

Yakima;Cloudy;57;E;5;53%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather