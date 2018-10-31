WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, October 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;50;ESE;12;89%
Bellingham;Cloudy;51;SE;10;82%
Bremerton;Showers;49;SW;6;98%
Chehalis;Showers;50;S;10;100%
Deer Park;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;95%
Eastsound;Showers;52;SSE;9;87%
Ellensburg;Showers;46;Calm;0;76%
Ephrata;Showers;46;S;5;73%
Everett;Showers;50;ESE;7;93%
Fort Lewis;Showers;50;Calm;0;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;53;ESE;14;82%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;52;SE;9;89%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;52;S;9;87%
Moses Lake;Showers;46;SE;7;76%
Olympia;Showers;50;Calm;0;92%
Omak;Cloudy;49;SSW;9;68%
Pasco;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;82%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;96%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;79%
Puyallup;Cloudy;49;NW;2;98%
Quillayute;Cloudy;49;SSE;13;93%
Renton;Cloudy;52;ESE;3;92%
Seattle;Cloudy;50;S;5;91%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;86%
Shelton;Showers;50;Calm;0;92%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;41;NE;3;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;93%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;41;NE;3;85%
Stampede Pass;Showers;37;Calm;0;88%
Tacoma;Showers;50;SW;5;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;50;SW;5;89%
Vancouver;Showers;51;Calm;5;89%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;49;SE;5;60%
Wenatchee;Showers;49;WNW;5;60%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;54;SE;18;80%
Yakima;Showers;44;W;6;82%
