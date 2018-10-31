WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, October 31, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;50;ESE;12;89%

Bellingham;Cloudy;51;SE;10;82%

Bremerton;Showers;49;SW;6;98%

Chehalis;Showers;50;S;10;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;95%

Eastsound;Showers;52;SSE;9;87%

Ellensburg;Showers;46;Calm;0;76%

Ephrata;Showers;46;S;5;73%

Everett;Showers;50;ESE;7;93%

Fort Lewis;Showers;50;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;53;ESE;14;82%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;52;SE;9;89%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;52;S;9;87%

Moses Lake;Showers;46;SE;7;76%

Olympia;Showers;50;Calm;0;92%

Omak;Cloudy;49;SSW;9;68%

Pasco;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;82%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;96%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;79%

Puyallup;Cloudy;49;NW;2;98%

Quillayute;Cloudy;49;SSE;13;93%

Renton;Cloudy;52;ESE;3;92%

Seattle;Cloudy;50;S;5;91%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;86%

Shelton;Showers;50;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;41;NE;3;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;93%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;41;NE;3;85%

Stampede Pass;Showers;37;Calm;0;88%

Tacoma;Showers;50;SW;5;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;50;SW;5;89%

Vancouver;Showers;51;Calm;5;89%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;49;SE;5;60%

Wenatchee;Showers;49;WNW;5;60%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;54;SE;18;80%

Yakima;Showers;44;W;6;82%

