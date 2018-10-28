WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, October 28, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;51;SE;3;96%
Bellingham;Cloudy;50;NNE;10;89%
Bremerton;Cloudy;54;S;5;91%
Chehalis;Cloudy;59;SSE;3;100%
Deer Park;Showers;47;NE;13;70%
Eastsound;Cloudy;54;N;3;93%
Ellensburg;Showers;47;NNW;6;86%
Ephrata;Showers;50;N;10;89%
Everett;Cloudy;53;ESE;7;95%
Fort Lewis;Rain;54;SE;7;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;53;E;8;85%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;59;S;21;93%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;59;SE;3;100%
Moses Lake;Showers;49;N;10;92%
Olympia;Showers;50;Calm;0;96%
Omak;Cloudy;46;NW;3;100%
Pasco;Cloudy;54;NW;14;71%
Port Angeles;Showers;49;WSW;10;92%
Pullman;Cloudy;51;E;15;68%
Puyallup;Showers;52;S;3;100%
Quillayute;Cloudy;56;SSW;8;100%
Renton;Rain;56;N;6;96%
Seattle;Showers;54;SE;6;90%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;55;SSE;9;92%
Shelton;Showers;51;SSE;6;92%
Spokane;Showers;47;Calm;0;83%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;45;ENE;13;92%
Spokane Felts;Showers;47;Calm;0;83%
Stampede Pass;Rain;38;N;7;92%
Tacoma;Showers;50;SSE;3;100%
Tacoma Narrows;Rain;50;SSE;3;100%
Vancouver;Rain;60;Calm;8;96%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;56;S;6;74%
Wenatchee;Showers;46;WNW;8;92%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;56;SE;18;80%
Yakima;Rain;49;W;6;92%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather