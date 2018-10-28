WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;51;SE;3;96%

Bellingham;Cloudy;50;NNE;10;89%

Bremerton;Cloudy;54;S;5;91%

Chehalis;Cloudy;59;SSE;3;100%

Deer Park;Showers;47;NE;13;70%

Eastsound;Cloudy;54;N;3;93%

Ellensburg;Showers;47;NNW;6;86%

Ephrata;Showers;50;N;10;89%

Everett;Cloudy;53;ESE;7;95%

Fort Lewis;Rain;54;SE;7;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;53;E;8;85%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;59;S;21;93%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;59;SE;3;100%

Moses Lake;Showers;49;N;10;92%

Olympia;Showers;50;Calm;0;96%

Omak;Cloudy;46;NW;3;100%

Pasco;Cloudy;54;NW;14;71%

Port Angeles;Showers;49;WSW;10;92%

Pullman;Cloudy;51;E;15;68%

Puyallup;Showers;52;S;3;100%

Quillayute;Cloudy;56;SSW;8;100%

Renton;Rain;56;N;6;96%

Seattle;Showers;54;SE;6;90%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;55;SSE;9;92%

Shelton;Showers;51;SSE;6;92%

Spokane;Showers;47;Calm;0;83%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;45;ENE;13;92%

Spokane Felts;Showers;47;Calm;0;83%

Stampede Pass;Rain;38;N;7;92%

Tacoma;Showers;50;SSE;3;100%

Tacoma Narrows;Rain;50;SSE;3;100%

Vancouver;Rain;60;Calm;8;96%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;56;S;6;74%

Wenatchee;Showers;46;WNW;8;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;56;SE;18;80%

Yakima;Rain;49;W;6;92%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather