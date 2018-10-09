WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PDT Tuesday, October 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;51;NW;4;96%

Bellingham;Cloudy;52;N;2;91%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;53;NNE;4;92%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;55;N;5;89%

Deer Park;Showers;43;NNE;6;96%

Eastsound;Cloudy;54;NNW;4;93%

Ellensburg;Showers;50;NE;5;89%

Ephrata;Cloudy;48;NE;9;92%

Everett;Cloudy;52;NW;5;99%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;54;W;6;98%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;54;N;1;88%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;55;W;11;95%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;57;N;7;88%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;49;ENE;8;89%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;53;W;8;92%

Omak;Showers;46;N;6;99%

Pasco;Showers;52;N;5;95%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;52;WNW;11;94%

Pullman;Showers;44;E;10;95%

Puyallup;Cloudy;53;N;4;97%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;53;N;6;93%

Renton;Cloudy;54;NNW;5;90%

Seattle;Cloudy;54;N;4;87%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;54;N;2;87%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;7;87%

Spokane;Rain;46;N;2;93%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;43;ENE;7;99%

Spokane Felts;Rain;46;N;2;93%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;43;WSW;5;100%

Tacoma;Cloudy;53;WNW;6;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;53;WNW;6;95%

Vancouver;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;51;ESE;5;91%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;49;N;4;97%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;WNW;8;90%

Yakima;Showers;50;SSW;5;96%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather