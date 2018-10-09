WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;93%

Bellingham;Showers;53;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;1;94%

Chehalis;Cloudy;58;N;1;99%

Deer Park;Showers;45;NE;2;93%

Eastsound;Cloudy;52;Calm;1;98%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;51;NE;1;87%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;52;E;3;86%

Everett;Cloudy;53;Calm;1;96%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;52;Calm;1;90%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;58;SW;8;100%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;96%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;52;E;4;75%

Olympia;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;97%

Omak;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%

Pasco;Cloudy;54;NW;3;91%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;96%

Pullman;Showers;47;ENE;6;79%

Puyallup;Cloudy;56;Calm;1;93%

Quillayute;Cloudy;55;WSW;2;100%

Renton;Showers;56;N;0;94%

Seattle;Showers;55;Calm;0;89%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;55;Calm;0;92%

Shelton;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Showers;47;Calm;0;89%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;45;ENE;6;98%

Spokane Felts;Showers;47;Calm;0;89%

Stampede Pass;Fog;45;Calm;0;100%

Tacoma;Cloudy;54;N;1;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;54;N;1;96%

Vancouver;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;3;86%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;SSE;1;90%

Yakima;Cloudy;52;Calm;1;88%

_____

