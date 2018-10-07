WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;46;Calm;1;92%

Bellingham;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Showers;47;ESE;3;90%

Chehalis;Showers;44;SW;4;99%

Deer Park;Fog;37;NNE;4;95%

Eastsound;Showers;51;S;8;84%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;85%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;8;92%

Everett;Cloudy;45;N;3;99%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;44;SE;6;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;51;ESE;6;85%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;50;ENE;3;96%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;92%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;36;N;4;92%

Olympia;Showers;45;SW;5;92%

Omak;Cloudy;41;NNE;8;67%

Pasco;Fog;38;Calm;0;92%

Port Angeles;Showers;48;WSW;5;86%

Pullman;Clear;34;Calm;0;95%

Puyallup;Cloudy;44;SE;1;96%

Quillayute;Showers;48;E;5;96%

Renton;Cloudy;48;SSE;3;82%

Seattle;Showers;49;ENE;5;81%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;49;SE;8;77%

Shelton;Showers;46;Calm;0;88%

Spokane;Cloudy;36;ENE;3;96%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;41;S;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;36;ENE;3;96%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;36;WSW;6;100%

Tacoma;Cloudy;46;SE;3;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;46;SE;3;92%

Vancouver;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;89%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;6;79%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;45;W;7;79%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;ESE;10;73%

Yakima;Cloudy;41;W;7;83%

_____

