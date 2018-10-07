WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Sunday, October 7, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;46;Calm;1;92%
Bellingham;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;89%
Bremerton;Showers;47;ESE;3;90%
Chehalis;Showers;44;SW;4;99%
Deer Park;Fog;37;NNE;4;95%
Eastsound;Showers;51;S;8;84%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;85%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;8;92%
Everett;Cloudy;45;N;3;99%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;44;SE;6;100%
Friday Harbor;Showers;51;ESE;6;85%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;50;ENE;3;96%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;92%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;36;N;4;92%
Olympia;Showers;45;SW;5;92%
Omak;Cloudy;41;NNE;8;67%
Pasco;Fog;38;Calm;0;92%
Port Angeles;Showers;48;WSW;5;86%
Pullman;Clear;34;Calm;0;95%
Puyallup;Cloudy;44;SE;1;96%
Quillayute;Showers;48;E;5;96%
Renton;Cloudy;48;SSE;3;82%
Seattle;Showers;49;ENE;5;81%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;49;SE;8;77%
Shelton;Showers;46;Calm;0;88%
Spokane;Cloudy;36;ENE;3;96%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;41;S;5;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;36;ENE;3;96%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;36;WSW;6;100%
Tacoma;Cloudy;46;SE;3;92%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;46;SE;3;92%
Vancouver;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;89%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;6;79%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;45;W;7;79%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;ESE;10;73%
Yakima;Cloudy;41;W;7;83%
_____
