WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;63;SSE;17;63%
Bellingham;Cloudy;61;SSE;14;69%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;S;10;69%
Chehalis;Partly sunny;65;SW;8;61%
Deer Park;Cloudy;64;SW;10;41%
Eastsound;Rain;59;S;10;78%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;9;43%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;15;43%
Everett;Cloudy;63;SSE;13;65%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;11;69%
Friday Harbor;Showers;59;SSE;7;74%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;17;72%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;62;SSE;8;77%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;13;35%
Olympia;Showers;62;SSW;11;69%
Omak;Cloudy;58;S;7;70%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;15;31%
Port Angeles;Showers;58;N;6;66%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;8;38%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;64;S;9;67%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;13;74%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;10;66%
Seattle;Showers;62;ESE;12;63%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;64;S;15;53%
Shelton;Showers;60;WSW;11;82%
Spokane;Cloudy;64;WSW;12;40%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;61;S;16;41%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;64;WSW;12;40%
Stampede Pass;Showers;52;SSE;20;62%
Tacoma;Showers;60;SSW;11;71%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;60;SSW;11;72%
Vancouver;Cloudy;62;WSW;7;74%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;10;26%
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;63;S;6;44%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;63;SSE;17;64%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;16;41%
_____
