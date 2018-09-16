WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;63;SSE;17;63%

Bellingham;Cloudy;61;SSE;14;69%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;S;10;69%

Chehalis;Partly sunny;65;SW;8;61%

Deer Park;Cloudy;64;SW;10;41%

Eastsound;Rain;59;S;10;78%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;9;43%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;15;43%

Everett;Cloudy;63;SSE;13;65%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;11;69%

Friday Harbor;Showers;59;SSE;7;74%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;17;72%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;62;SSE;8;77%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;13;35%

Olympia;Showers;62;SSW;11;69%

Omak;Cloudy;58;S;7;70%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;15;31%

Port Angeles;Showers;58;N;6;66%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;8;38%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;64;S;9;67%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;13;74%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;10;66%

Seattle;Showers;62;ESE;12;63%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;64;S;15;53%

Shelton;Showers;60;WSW;11;82%

Spokane;Cloudy;64;WSW;12;40%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;61;S;16;41%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;64;WSW;12;40%

Stampede Pass;Showers;52;SSE;20;62%

Tacoma;Showers;60;SSW;11;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;60;SSW;11;72%

Vancouver;Cloudy;62;WSW;7;74%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;10;26%

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;63;S;6;44%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;63;SSE;17;64%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;16;41%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather