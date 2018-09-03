WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, September 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly cloudy;60;NNE;8;74%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;59;S;7;80%

Bremerton;Clear;58;N;6;81%

Chehalis;Clear;59;SW;3;87%

Deer Park;Clear;51;SE;3;56%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Clear;66;NW;23;44%

Ephrata;Clear;68;N;6;30%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;57;N;8;86%

Fort Lewis;Clear;61;W;6;93%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;59;N;5;80%

Hoquiam;Clear;59;W;9;89%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;61;NW;7;73%

Moses Lake;Clear;61;W;3;49%

Olympia;Clear;58;SE;6;83%

Omak;Clear;70;Calm;0;34%

Pasco;Clear;59;ENE;3;66%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;10;67%

Pullman;Clear;54;Calm;0;50%

Puyallup;Clear;58;NNE;4;78%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;58;NW;3;90%

Renton;Clear;65;NNW;10;60%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;60;N;8;75%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;64;N;3;62%

Shelton;Clear;58;WSW;6;86%

Spokane;Clear;59;NNE;3;43%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;61;S;5;37%

Spokane Felts;Clear;59;NNE;3;43%

Stampede Pass;Clear;49;N;5;79%

Tacoma;Clear;58;Calm;0;64%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;Calm;0;64%

Vancouver;Clear;64;NW;9;62%

Walla Walla;Clear;66;E;7;36%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;68;WNW;14;31%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;WNW;6;80%

Yakima;Clear;64;W;7;51%

_____

