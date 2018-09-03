WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, September 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly cloudy;60;NNE;8;74%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;59;S;7;80%
Bremerton;Clear;58;N;6;81%
Chehalis;Clear;59;SW;3;87%
Deer Park;Clear;51;SE;3;56%
Eastsound;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;93%
Ellensburg;Clear;66;NW;23;44%
Ephrata;Clear;68;N;6;30%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;57;N;8;86%
Fort Lewis;Clear;61;W;6;93%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;59;N;5;80%
Hoquiam;Clear;59;W;9;89%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;61;NW;7;73%
Moses Lake;Clear;61;W;3;49%
Olympia;Clear;58;SE;6;83%
Omak;Clear;70;Calm;0;34%
Pasco;Clear;59;ENE;3;66%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;10;67%
Pullman;Clear;54;Calm;0;50%
Puyallup;Clear;58;NNE;4;78%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;58;NW;3;90%
Renton;Clear;65;NNW;10;60%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;60;N;8;75%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;64;N;3;62%
Shelton;Clear;58;WSW;6;86%
Spokane;Clear;59;NNE;3;43%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;61;S;5;37%
Spokane Felts;Clear;59;NNE;3;43%
Stampede Pass;Clear;49;N;5;79%
Tacoma;Clear;58;Calm;0;64%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;Calm;0;64%
Vancouver;Clear;64;NW;9;62%
Walla Walla;Clear;66;E;7;36%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;68;WNW;14;31%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;WNW;6;80%
Yakima;Clear;64;W;7;51%
