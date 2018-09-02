WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM PDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly clear;46;NNW;3;100%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;5;82%
Bremerton;Clear;52;N;2;84%
Chehalis;Clear;46;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Clear;41;ENE;5;81%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;3;76%
Ellensburg;Clear;57;NW;15;57%
Ephrata;Clear;61;NW;14;45%
Everett;Clear;51;N;3;87%
Fort Lewis;Clear;50;SE;3;98%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;85%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;96%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;53;N;4;91%
Moses Lake;Clear;54;W;5;63%
Olympia;Clear;47;Calm;0;89%
Omak;Clear;54;NNW;8;56%
Pasco;Clear;51;NNW;5;79%
Port Angeles;Clear;51;NW;8;89%
Pullman;Clear;43;Calm;0;76%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;51;N;2;93%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;51;E;5;92%
Renton;Clear;55;Calm;0;77%
Seattle;Clear;55;N;3;81%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;55;Calm;0;76%
Shelton;Fog;50;W;3;92%
Spokane;Clear;50;ENE;6;71%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;51;SSW;5;61%
Spokane Felts;Clear;50;ENE;6;71%
Stampede Pass;Clear;44;SW;6;95%
Tacoma;Clear;53;Calm;0;80%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;52;Calm;0;82%
Vancouver;Clear;53;NW;5;85%
Walla Walla;Clear;60;SSE;8;47%
Wenatchee;Clear;59;NNW;9;53%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;82%
Yakima;Clear;59;NNW;7;45%
_____
