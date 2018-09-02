WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM PDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;46;NNW;3;100%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;5;82%

Bremerton;Clear;52;N;2;84%

Chehalis;Clear;46;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;41;ENE;5;81%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;3;76%

Ellensburg;Clear;57;NW;15;57%

Ephrata;Clear;61;NW;14;45%

Everett;Clear;51;N;3;87%

Fort Lewis;Clear;50;SE;3;98%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;85%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;96%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;53;N;4;91%

Moses Lake;Clear;54;W;5;63%

Olympia;Clear;47;Calm;0;89%

Omak;Clear;54;NNW;8;56%

Pasco;Clear;51;NNW;5;79%

Port Angeles;Clear;51;NW;8;89%

Pullman;Clear;43;Calm;0;76%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;51;N;2;93%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;51;E;5;92%

Renton;Clear;55;Calm;0;77%

Seattle;Clear;55;N;3;81%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;55;Calm;0;76%

Shelton;Fog;50;W;3;92%

Spokane;Clear;50;ENE;6;71%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;51;SSW;5;61%

Spokane Felts;Clear;50;ENE;6;71%

Stampede Pass;Clear;44;SW;6;95%

Tacoma;Clear;53;Calm;0;80%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;52;Calm;0;82%

Vancouver;Clear;53;NW;5;85%

Walla Walla;Clear;60;SSE;8;47%

Wenatchee;Clear;59;NNW;9;53%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;82%

Yakima;Clear;59;NNW;7;45%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather