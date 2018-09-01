WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly sunny;68;N;3;54%
Bellingham;Sunny;66;S;9;60%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;5;50%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;75;N;5;40%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;75;W;7;25%
Eastsound;Sunny;66;N;5;63%
Ellensburg;Sunny;76;NW;13;30%
Ephrata;Sunny;79;SE;8;20%
Everett;Partly sunny;69;N;6;55%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;3;51%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;67;E;6;59%
Hoquiam;Sunny;66;W;18;58%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;8;51%
Moses Lake;Sunny;80;WSW;12;21%
Olympia;Partly sunny;71;WSW;3;37%
Omak;Sunny;78;WSW;10;22%
Pasco;Sunny;80;N;7;25%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;10;62%
Pullman;Sunny;71;WSW;9;28%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;73;N;4;46%
Quillayute;Partly sunny;64;WNW;12;57%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;71;NNW;6;46%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;6;49%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;49%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;75;N;7;39%
Spokane;Partly sunny;75;N;5;26%
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;72;W;5;25%
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;75;N;5;26%
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;54;WSW;8;71%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;47%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;66;N;3;53%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;9;43%
Walla Walla;Sunny;77;WSW;8;26%
Wenatchee;Sunny;77;ENE;7;21%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;64;W;9;67%
Yakima;Sunny;79;Calm;0;23%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather