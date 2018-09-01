WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly sunny;68;N;3;54%

Bellingham;Sunny;66;S;9;60%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;5;50%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;75;N;5;40%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;75;W;7;25%

Eastsound;Sunny;66;N;5;63%

Ellensburg;Sunny;76;NW;13;30%

Ephrata;Sunny;79;SE;8;20%

Everett;Partly sunny;69;N;6;55%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;3;51%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;67;E;6;59%

Hoquiam;Sunny;66;W;18;58%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;8;51%

Moses Lake;Sunny;80;WSW;12;21%

Olympia;Partly sunny;71;WSW;3;37%

Omak;Sunny;78;WSW;10;22%

Pasco;Sunny;80;N;7;25%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;10;62%

Pullman;Sunny;71;WSW;9;28%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;73;N;4;46%

Quillayute;Partly sunny;64;WNW;12;57%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;71;NNW;6;46%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;6;49%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;49%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;75;N;7;39%

Spokane;Partly sunny;75;N;5;26%

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;72;W;5;25%

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;75;N;5;26%

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;54;WSW;8;71%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;47%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;66;N;3;53%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;9;43%

Walla Walla;Sunny;77;WSW;8;26%

Wenatchee;Sunny;77;ENE;7;21%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;64;W;9;67%

Yakima;Sunny;79;Calm;0;23%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather