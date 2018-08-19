WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, August 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly cloudy;63;NW;7;75%
Bellingham;Clear;60;Calm;0;80%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;5;77%
Chehalis;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;68%
Deer Park;Hazy moonlight;60;Calm;0;60%
Eastsound;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;87%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;65;N;5;60%
Ephrata;Hazy moonlight;76;NNW;5;35%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;4;94%
Fort Lewis;Clear;70;NW;3;55%
Friday Harbor;Clear;56;Calm;0;86%
Hoquiam;Fog;57;SW;7;96%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;67;NW;6;72%
Moses Lake;Hazy moonlight;79;Calm;0;35%
Olympia;Clear;68;NNE;7;58%
Omak;Cloudy;73;NNW;13;35%
Pasco;Clear;68;NNW;3;75%
Port Angeles;Clear;54;SW;3;89%
Pullman;Clear;62;Calm;0;43%
Puyallup;Cloudy;64;N;3;72%
Quillayute;Fog;52;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Clear;71;WNW;5;54%
Seattle;Intermittent clouds;65;N;4;70%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;70;N;3;52%
Shelton;Clear;67;W;5;60%
Spokane;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;46%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;43%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;46%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;59;N;3;74%
Tacoma;Clear;66;N;8;57%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;68;N;8;52%
Vancouver;Clear;73;N;3;49%
Walla Walla;Clear;72;E;5;33%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;75;W;3;33%
Whidbey Island;Intermittent clouds;55;WSW;5;87%
Yakima;Clear;67;WSW;5;65%
