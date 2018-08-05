WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, August 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;60;WNW;4;80%

Bellingham;Clear;64;S;3;72%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;60;NW;4;86%

Chehalis;Clear;64;Calm;0;84%

Deer Park;Clear;55;Calm;0;71%

Eastsound;Clear;63;SSE;6;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;67;NW;10;58%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;75;WNW;5;28%

Everett;Clear;58;NW;4;95%

Fort Lewis;Clear;69;WSW;6;65%

Friday Harbor;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;59;W;5;93%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;65;Calm;0;80%

Moses Lake;Clear;67;NNW;6;48%

Olympia;Clear;64;Calm;0;72%

Omak;Clear;68;NNW;7;46%

Pasco;Clear;62;NNW;3;77%

Port Angeles;Clear;58;WNW;8;86%

Pullman;Clear;56;Calm;0;59%

Puyallup;Clear;62;NNW;2;76%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Clear;67;SSE;3;65%

Seattle;Clear;64;WNW;3;72%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;66;NW;6;62%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;7;80%

Spokane;Clear;62;Calm;0;57%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;63;Calm;0;52%

Spokane Felts;Clear;62;Calm;0;57%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;6;86%

Tacoma;Clear;65;Calm;0;65%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;65;Calm;0;65%

Vancouver;Clear;70;NW;3;58%

Walla Walla;Clear;69;ESE;6;43%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;72;NW;6;40%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;SW;3;84%

Yakima;Clear;70;Calm;0;46%

