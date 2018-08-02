WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Wednesday, August 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly cloudy;63;NNW;5;77%
Bellingham;Clear;63;SSE;10;75%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;65;SSW;8;77%
Chehalis;Clear;61;Calm;0;87%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;74;S;7;26%
Eastsound;Mostly clear;61;S;14;82%
Ellensburg;Clear;76;WNW;18;30%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;86;WNW;18;13%
Everett;Mostly clear;64;NNW;8;80%
Fort Lewis;Clear;63;W;8;82%
Friday Harbor;Clear;61;SW;9;72%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;WSW;7;89%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;64;WNW;8;77%
Moses Lake;Mostly clear;83;W;10;21%
Olympia;Clear;62;SW;10;74%
Omak;Partly cloudy;83;W;6;19%
Pasco;Clear;80;NW;10;29%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;58;WNW;12;86%
Pullman;Clear;70;Calm;0;21%
Puyallup;Clear;67;WSW;5;70%
Quillayute;Cloudy;58;S;3;93%
Renton;Clear;71;SSW;7;58%
Seattle;Clear;67;SW;8;70%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;69;SSW;5;60%
Shelton;Cloudy;61;SW;14;77%
Spokane;Clear;76;NNE;3;22%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;77;SW;10;22%
Spokane Felts;Clear;76;NNE;3;22%
Stampede Pass;Clear;58;N;3;71%
Tacoma;Clear;62;SW;5;77%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;62;SW;5;77%
Vancouver;Clear;69;N;6;65%
Walla Walla;Clear;81;S;9;18%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;82;WNW;22;18%
Whidbey Island;Clear;60;WSW;10;77%
Yakima;Clear;82;NW;9;24%
_____
