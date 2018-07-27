WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;66;NW;10;64%

Bellingham;Clear;69;S;5;72%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;68;SW;6;68%

Chehalis;Clear;63;SW;6;82%

Deer Park;Clear;68;NNE;5;37%

Eastsound;Clear;66;SSE;7;67%

Ellensburg;Clear;79;NW;14;33%

Ephrata;Clear;84;N;10;22%

Everett;Partly cloudy;66;NW;6;76%

Fort Lewis;Clear;70;W;6;55%

Friday Harbor;Clear;56;Calm;0;83%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;SW;9;96%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;63;NNW;6;80%

Moses Lake;Clear;80;N;6;28%

Olympia;Clear;68;S;5;54%

Omak;Clear;75;NNE;6;38%

Pasco;Clear;73;N;6;61%

Port Angeles;Clear;54;WNW;5;92%

Pullman;Clear;71;N;5;32%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;71;W;4;56%

Quillayute;Fog;54;SSW;3;96%

Renton;Clear;81;Calm;0;35%

Seattle;Intermittent clouds;72;WSW;6;56%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;77;NNW;7;40%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;9;86%

Spokane;Clear;75;NNE;3;25%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;78;NE;6;22%

Spokane Felts;Clear;75;NNE;3;25%

Stampede Pass;Clear;65;N;5;51%

Tacoma;Clear;70;SW;5;56%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;70;SW;5;56%

Vancouver;Clear;73;Calm;0;49%

Walla Walla;Clear;78;E;8;25%

Wenatchee;Clear;86;W;6;21%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;60;SW;6;77%

Yakima;Clear;86;NW;10;28%

_____

