WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 11, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly sunny;76;WNW;13;52%

Bellingham;Sunny;74;W;8;53%

Bremerton;Mostly sunny;78;N;9;45%

Chehalis;Sunny;82;NNE;13;39%

Deer Park;Sunny;82;S;1;25%

Eastsound;Sunny;70;NNW;5;64%

Ellensburg;Sunny;89;E;6;23%

Ephrata;Sunny;90;N;3;15%

Everett;Mostly sunny;76;NW;9;51%

Fort Lewis;Sunny;81;NNW;14;41%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;78;N;8;37%

Hoquiam;Sunny;72;W;12;63%

Kelso-Longview;Sunny;84;N;8;35%

Moses Lake;Sunny;88;SSW;10;23%

Olympia;Sunny;81;NE;8;38%

Omak;Sunny;88;N;9;22%

Pasco;Sunny;89;NNW;6;24%

Port Angeles;Sunny;70;N;6;56%

Pullman;Sunny;79;NNW;5;33%

Puyallup;Mostly sunny;81;NNE;7;43%

Quillayute;Sunny;69;NW;13;60%

Renton;Sunny;79;WNW;10;43%

Seattle;Mostly sunny;78;N;10;44%

Seattle Boeing;Sunny;77;NW;9;43%

Shelton;Sunny;82;SE;8;40%

Spokane;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;23%

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;81;N;9;26%

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;23%

Stampede Pass;Sunny;72;N;5;49%

Tacoma;Partly sunny;74;NE;9;45%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;74;NE;9;45%

Vancouver;Sunny;86;NW;13;34%

Walla Walla;Sunny;90;NNE;8;18%

Wenatchee;Sunny;87;N;3;17%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;69;W;10;60%

Yakima;Sunny;87;S;12;25%

