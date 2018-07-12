WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly sunny;76;WNW;13;52%
Bellingham;Sunny;74;W;8;53%
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;78;N;9;45%
Chehalis;Sunny;82;NNE;13;39%
Deer Park;Sunny;82;S;1;25%
Eastsound;Sunny;70;NNW;5;64%
Ellensburg;Sunny;89;E;6;23%
Ephrata;Sunny;90;N;3;15%
Everett;Mostly sunny;76;NW;9;51%
Fort Lewis;Sunny;81;NNW;14;41%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;78;N;8;37%
Hoquiam;Sunny;72;W;12;63%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;84;N;8;35%
Moses Lake;Sunny;88;SSW;10;23%
Olympia;Sunny;81;NE;8;38%
Omak;Sunny;88;N;9;22%
Pasco;Sunny;89;NNW;6;24%
Port Angeles;Sunny;70;N;6;56%
Pullman;Sunny;79;NNW;5;33%
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;81;NNE;7;43%
Quillayute;Sunny;69;NW;13;60%
Renton;Sunny;79;WNW;10;43%
Seattle;Mostly sunny;78;N;10;44%
Seattle Boeing;Sunny;77;NW;9;43%
Shelton;Sunny;82;SE;8;40%
Spokane;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;23%
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;81;N;9;26%
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;23%
Stampede Pass;Sunny;72;N;5;49%
Tacoma;Partly sunny;74;NE;9;45%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;74;NE;9;45%
Vancouver;Sunny;86;NW;13;34%
Walla Walla;Sunny;90;NNE;8;18%
Wenatchee;Sunny;87;N;3;17%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;69;W;10;60%
Yakima;Sunny;87;S;12;25%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather