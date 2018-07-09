WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Monday, July 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;61;WNW;3;72%
Bellingham;Clear;57;SSE;5;86%
Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;58;SSW;4;89%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Clear;48;NNW;3;86%
Eastsound;Clear;61;SE;3;77%
Ellensburg;Clear;66;NW;14;48%
Ephrata;Clear;66;N;8;36%
Everett;Partly cloudy;57;NW;5;90%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;60;SSW;7;90%
Friday Harbor;Clear;55;Calm;0;86%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;NW;5;86%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;77%
Moses Lake;Clear;59;N;5;55%
Olympia;Clear;57;SSE;5;83%
Omak;Clear;65;N;9;50%
Pasco;Clear;60;Calm;0;77%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;57;WNW;9;86%
Pullman;Clear;55;Calm;0;71%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;59;SSW;3;83%
Quillayute;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Clear;65;SE;5;67%
Seattle;Intermittent clouds;61;WSW;4;78%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;65;Calm;0;60%
Shelton;Cloudy;59;SW;12;83%
Spokane;Clear;61;Calm;0;51%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;61;W;3;50%
Spokane Felts;Clear;61;Calm;0;51%
Stampede Pass;Clear;53;S;3;79%
Tacoma;Clear;58;SW;6;83%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;SW;6;83%
Vancouver;Clear;60;Calm;0;80%
Walla Walla;Clear;70;S;12;36%
Wenatchee;Clear;71;NW;8;40%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;SW;3;80%
Yakima;Clear;69;WNW;7;44%
_____
