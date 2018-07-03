WA Current Conditions
Updated 10:04 pm, Monday, July 2, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Monday, July 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Sunny;64;WNW;12;48%
Bellingham;Sunny;64;SSE;6;51%
Bremerton;Cloudy;64;NNE;7;57%
Chehalis;Sunny;66;WNW;7;45%
Deer Park;Showers;59;WNW;6;53%
Eastsound;Sunny;66;S;7;45%
Ellensburg;Sunny;63;WNW;21;39%
Ephrata;Sunny;65;SW;10;33%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;8;56%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;67;WNW;8;49%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;64;SE;6;51%
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;60;W;20;69%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;64;NW;11;56%
Moses Lake;Sunny;70;WNW;13;24%
Olympia;Partly sunny;67;W;15;41%
Omak;Partly sunny;69;NNW;9;34%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;17;23%
Port Angeles;Sunny;61;WNW;9;53%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;7;35%
Puyallup;Cloudy;65;NNW;6;50%
Quillayute;Partly sunny;59;WNW;8;71%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;7;41%
Seattle;Cloudy;65;NE;6;53%
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;69;N;5;37%
Shelton;Sunny;65;WSW;10;51%
Spokane;Cloudy;66;W;5;30%
Spokane Fairchild;Intermittent clouds;60;NNW;11;39%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;66;W;5;30%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;48;WSW;8;73%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;64;W;9;51%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;64;W;9;51%
Vancouver;Sunny;67;WNW;9;41%
Walla Walla;Sunny;72;WSW;16;23%
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;69;WNW;22;26%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;66;W;7;39%
Yakima;Sunny;69;NNW;21;26%
_____
