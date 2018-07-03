WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Monday, July 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Sunny;64;WNW;12;48%

Bellingham;Sunny;64;SSE;6;51%

Bremerton;Cloudy;64;NNE;7;57%

Chehalis;Sunny;66;WNW;7;45%

Deer Park;Showers;59;WNW;6;53%

Eastsound;Sunny;66;S;7;45%

Ellensburg;Sunny;63;WNW;21;39%

Ephrata;Sunny;65;SW;10;33%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;8;56%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;67;WNW;8;49%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;64;SE;6;51%

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;60;W;20;69%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;64;NW;11;56%

Moses Lake;Sunny;70;WNW;13;24%

Olympia;Partly sunny;67;W;15;41%

Omak;Partly sunny;69;NNW;9;34%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;17;23%

Port Angeles;Sunny;61;WNW;9;53%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;7;35%

Puyallup;Cloudy;65;NNW;6;50%

Quillayute;Partly sunny;59;WNW;8;71%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;7;41%

Seattle;Cloudy;65;NE;6;53%

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;69;N;5;37%

Shelton;Sunny;65;WSW;10;51%

Spokane;Cloudy;66;W;5;30%

Spokane Fairchild;Intermittent clouds;60;NNW;11;39%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;66;W;5;30%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;48;WSW;8;73%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;64;W;9;51%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;64;W;9;51%

Vancouver;Sunny;67;WNW;9;41%

Walla Walla;Sunny;72;WSW;16;23%

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;69;WNW;22;26%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;66;W;7;39%

Yakima;Sunny;69;NNW;21;26%

