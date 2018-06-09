WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Saturday, June 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;58;N;3;61%

Bellingham;Partly sunny;60;S;8;59%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;58;N;7;74%

Chehalis;Partly sunny;55;N;5;81%

Deer Park;Showers;53;SSW;8;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;59;N;7;67%

Ellensburg;Sunny;64;NW;24;35%

Ephrata;Partly sunny;64;SSW;12;44%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;58;N;6;71%

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;54;S;5;93%

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;61;S;9;62%

Hoquiam;Sunny;60;WSW;14;61%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;59;N;6;64%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;63;S;13;39%

Olympia;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;64%

Omak;Cloudy;66;SSW;12;52%

Pasco;Cloudy;64;SW;14;53%

Port Angeles;Rain;55;SE;7;83%

Pullman;Rain;50;W;9;92%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;5;66%

Quillayute;Sunny;56;WSW;9;71%

Renton;Cloudy;59;NNW;5;66%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;59;ESE;7;66%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;61;N;5;55%

Shelton;Partly sunny;62;SW;15;49%

Spokane;Showers;55;SW;9;86%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;52;SSW;8;100%

Spokane Felts;Showers;55;SW;9;86%

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;48;SSW;9;65%

Tacoma;Cloudy;60;SSW;9;61%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;60;SSW;9;61%

Vancouver;Rain;54;Calm;0;80%

Walla Walla;Showers;56;S;14;80%

Wenatchee;Sunny;64;NW;18;39%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;62;WSW;8;57%

Yakima;Cloudy;64;N;5;42%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather