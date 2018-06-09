WA Current Conditions
Updated 4:02 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Saturday, June 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;58;N;3;61%
Bellingham;Partly sunny;60;S;8;59%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;58;N;7;74%
Chehalis;Partly sunny;55;N;5;81%
Deer Park;Showers;53;SSW;8;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;59;N;7;67%
Ellensburg;Sunny;64;NW;24;35%
Ephrata;Partly sunny;64;SSW;12;44%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;58;N;6;71%
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;54;S;5;93%
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;61;S;9;62%
Hoquiam;Sunny;60;WSW;14;61%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;59;N;6;64%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;63;S;13;39%
Olympia;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;64%
Omak;Cloudy;66;SSW;12;52%
Pasco;Cloudy;64;SW;14;53%
Port Angeles;Rain;55;SE;7;83%
Pullman;Rain;50;W;9;92%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;5;66%
Quillayute;Sunny;56;WSW;9;71%
Renton;Cloudy;59;NNW;5;66%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;59;ESE;7;66%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;61;N;5;55%
Shelton;Partly sunny;62;SW;15;49%
Spokane;Showers;55;SW;9;86%
Spokane Fairchild;Showers;52;SSW;8;100%
Spokane Felts;Showers;55;SW;9;86%
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;48;SSW;9;65%
Tacoma;Cloudy;60;SSW;9;61%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;60;SSW;9;61%
Vancouver;Rain;54;Calm;0;80%
Walla Walla;Showers;56;S;14;80%
Wenatchee;Sunny;64;NW;18;39%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;62;WSW;8;57%
Yakima;Cloudy;64;N;5;42%
_____
