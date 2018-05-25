WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, May 24, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;53;N;7;76%

Bellingham;Cloudy;60;SSE;6;55%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;57;S;7;86%

Chehalis;Clear;54;Calm;0;87%

Deer Park;Clear;57;Calm;0;86%

Eastsound;Cloudy;57;S;6;62%

Ellensburg;Clear;64;NW;18;49%

Ephrata;Clear;70;WNW;8;36%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;9;80%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;60;WSW;10;81%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;71%

Hoquiam;Clear;53;WNW;7;79%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;57;WNW;7;77%

Moses Lake;Clear;68;NW;7;41%

Olympia;Clear;54;S;5;80%

Omak;Clear;64;NW;10;67%

Pasco;Clear;68;N;3;54%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;W;13;79%

Pullman;Clear;62;Calm;0;69%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;3;83%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%

Renton;Hazy moonlight;62;WNW;8;74%

Seattle;Intermittent clouds;59;NW;7;78%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;60;NNW;7;69%

Shelton;Clear;54;WSW;12;77%

Spokane;Clear;65;NE;6;67%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;65;S;7;68%

Spokane Felts;Clear;65;NE;6;67%

Stampede Pass;Fog;49;S;5;96%

Tacoma;Clear;57;W;5;74%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;57;W;5;74%

Vancouver;Clear;62;N;7;72%

Walla Walla;Clear;69;ESE;6;58%

Wenatchee;Clear;69;NNW;8;40%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;55;WSW;14;71%

Yakima;Clear;68;WNW;6;48%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather