WA Current Conditions
Updated 1:04 am, Saturday, April 28, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Friday, April 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;55;S;14;71%
Bellingham;Cloudy;54;S;10;82%
Bremerton;Cloudy;53;SSW;13;81%
Chehalis;Cloudy;49;S;3;96%
Deer Park;Clear;61;S;14;51%
Eastsound;Cloudy;55;SSW;9;76%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;55;NW;33;56%
Ephrata;Clear;67;SW;15;37%
Everett;Cloudy;55;SSE;12;77%
Fort Lewis;Showers;51;S;10;96%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;71%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;50;SSW;5;92%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;51;SSE;3;92%
Moses Lake;Clear;64;WSW;29;44%
Olympia;Showers;49;SW;6;89%
Omak;Clear;62;WNW;9;39%
Pasco;Partly cloudy;56;SSW;28;74%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;50;NW;8;89%
Pullman;Clear;55;W;23;56%
Puyallup;Showers;53;SSW;8;83%
Quillayute;Cloudy;49;N;5;92%
Renton;Cloudy;54;S;7;74%
Seattle;Cloudy;54;SW;11;77%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;53;S;8;73%
Shelton;Rain;50;SW;10;89%
Spokane;Cloudy;61;SSW;9;51%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;62;S;22;57%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;61;SSW;9;51%
Stampede Pass;Fog;39;N;5;100%
Tacoma;Showers;49;SSW;6;92%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;49;SSW;6;92%
Vancouver;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%
Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;55;SSW;16;71%
Wenatchee;Clear;60;WNW;31;49%
Whidbey Island;Showers;55;SSW;7;83%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;17;47%
_____
