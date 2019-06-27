US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;86;59;89;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;48%;42%;10
Albuquerque, NM;88;62;92;64;A t-storm around;SSE;6;32%;55%;12
Anchorage, AK;77;58;79;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;5;58%;24%;6
Asheville, NC;86;64;84;64;A t-storm around;SE;4;61%;41%;12
Atlanta, GA;89;68;88;68;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;55%;27%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;85;71;84;74;Partly sunny;SSW;6;59%;12%;11
Austin, TX;92;71;95;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;1;58%;15%;12
Baltimore, MD;93;77;95;76;Partly sunny and hot;W;2;46%;44%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;95;72;92;70;A t-storm around;SE;5;62%;73%;12
Billings, MT;88;60;83;60;Mostly cloudy;N;8;61%;36%;5
Birmingham, AL;91;69;89;71;A t-storm around;E;5;57%;49%;12
Bismarck, ND;82;63;84;69;A strong t-storm;ESE;8;77%;74%;3
Boise, ID;80;53;77;53;Mostly cloudy;E;6;33%;1%;5
Boston, MA;74;66;88;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;47%;24%;10
Bridgeport, CT;86;65;87;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;47%;26%;11
Buffalo, NY;83;63;84;68;A t-storm around;SW;7;59%;64%;8
Burlington, VT;86;63;89;66;Partly sunny;NE;5;49%;64%;10
Caribou, ME;67;59;77;58;A shower in the a.m.;NE;5;68%;67%;7
Casper, WY;88;50;93;52;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;22%;7%;11
Charleston, SC;90;74;87;72;Partly sunny;SE;7;67%;37%;12
Charleston, WV;92;67;92;66;Partial sunshine;SSW;4;62%;35%;11
Charlotte, NC;93;69;92;69;Periods of sun;S;5;51%;8%;11
Cheyenne, WY;86;56;90;58;Partly sunny;SW;9;25%;7%;12
Chicago, IL;85;72;88;70;A t-storm in spots;NNW;10;56%;64%;10
Cleveland, OH;80;71;86;74;A t-storm around;SSW;6;66%;55%;11
Columbia, SC;94;70;93;69;Partly sunny;SSE;5;51%;11%;12
Columbus, OH;91;69;90;70;Mostly sunny;SW;7;62%;22%;11
Concord, NH;87;58;89;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;46%;28%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;73;94;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;58%;17%;12
Denver, CO;94;62;94;64;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;22%;15%;12
Des Moines, IA;90;74;92;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;63%;30%;10
Detroit, MI;87;67;91;72;A strong t-storm;W;8;64%;66%;9
Dodge City, KS;96;67;101;68;Sunshine and hot;SSE;16;41%;18%;12
Duluth, MN;75;57;69;56;Partly sunny;ENE;6;83%;5%;7
El Paso, TX;101;73;99;73;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;29%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;75;58;84;59;Warmer;E;5;46%;4%;5
Fargo, ND;74;62;85;68;A severe t-storm;ESE;7;82%;63%;5
Grand Junction, CO;94;62;96;67;Sunny;SSE;12;16%;1%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;89;70;88;69;A t-storm or two;N;10;64%;76%;10
Hartford, CT;89;63;91;68;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;44%;26%;10
Helena, MT;74;51;73;51;A shower in the p.m.;NW;6;53%;66%;5
Honolulu, HI;86;76;85;76;Periods of sun;ENE;8;68%;68%;6
Houston, TX;90;74;96;73;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;4;58%;32%;12
Indianapolis, IN;89;70;90;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;59%;13%;11
Jackson, MS;92;70;89;68;A t-storm around;N;4;68%;55%;12
Jacksonville, FL;91;74;87;75;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;65%;67%;11
Juneau, AK;82;53;81;55;Partly sunny;ESE;9;43%;2%;6
Kansas City, MO;92;75;95;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;10;54%;12%;11
Knoxville, TN;90;67;89;68;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;59%;19%;11
Las Vegas, NV;101;73;103;75;Sunshine;WSW;10;8%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;89;67;91;69;Partly sunny;S;5;56%;24%;11
Little Rock, AR;89;71;87;70;Strong thunderstorms;SE;6;69%;86%;9
Long Beach, CA;76;63;78;63;Clouds, then sun;SSW;6;62%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;79;61;80;61;Clouds to sun;SSW;6;58%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;89;69;92;72;Partly sunny;S;6;55%;14%;11
Madison, WI;88;72;87;70;A couple of t-storms;E;7;70%;84%;6
Memphis, TN;79;69;83;69;Drenching t-storms;ESE;5;83%;71%;6
Miami, FL;91;81;88;80;T-storms possible;ESE;9;69%;81%;5
Milwaukee, WI;83;68;87;67;A t-storm or two;W;12;66%;75%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;68;90;72;Partly sunny;ENE;9;61%;34%;4
Mobile, AL;96;73;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;6;64%;58%;11
Montgomery, AL;90;69;89;71;Becoming cloudy;ESE;6;58%;33%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;57;47;57;49;Partly sunny, windy;WNW;26;76%;69%;10
Nashville, TN;88;69;91;70;A thunderstorm;ESE;5;57%;54%;9
New Orleans, LA;95;76;92;76;A t-storm around;NE;6;58%;55%;9
New York, NY;91;72;91;74;Partly sunny;S;5;42%;25%;11
Newark, NJ;90;69;92;71;Partly sunny and hot;S;5;41%;25%;11
Norfolk, VA;92;71;92;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;5;55%;43%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;72;95;72;Mostly sunny and hot;S;10;59%;6%;12
Olympia, WA;66;48;67;48;A shower;WSW;6;66%;68%;4
Omaha, NE;90;75;96;78;Sunshine, hot, humid;SE;8;60%;12%;11
Orlando, FL;93;74;92;75;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;62%;66%;12
Philadelphia, PA;92;72;94;74;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;45%;26%;11
Phoenix, AZ;105;79;109;84;Sunny and very warm;WSW;6;11%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;90;67;89;72;Periods of sun;SW;6;62%;44%;11
Portland, ME;68;59;77;62;Partly sunny;SE;6;69%;40%;10
Portland, OR;64;53;71;53;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;63%;57%;7
Providence, RI;85;63;90;65;Sunshine, very warm;SSW;6;47%;25%;10
Raleigh, NC;94;70;94;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;54%;12%;11
Reno, NV;74;50;75;48;Sun and clouds, cool;W;9;20%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;94;69;95;71;Partly sunny and hot;SW;4;55%;42%;11
Roswell, NM;97;70;98;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;12;40%;6%;10
Sacramento, CA;79;57;83;54;Partly sunny;SW;5;43%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;92;67;94;62;Breezy with sunshine;SSE;16;18%;1%;11
San Antonio, TX;92;73;95;69;Partly sunny;SE;5;61%;9%;12
San Diego, CA;71;61;73;63;Clouds breaking;WNW;7;64%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;67;57;68;55;Mostly sunny;W;11;58%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;92;72;87;73;Showers around;SE;9;69%;70%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;53;69;54;Mainly cloudy;NNW;8;61%;44%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;87;71;92;75;Mostly cloudy, hot;E;8;65%;7%;8
Spokane, WA;70;50;72;50;Partly sunny;SSE;6;45%;25%;9
Springfield, IL;88;67;90;68;Partly sunny;S;10;66%;6%;11
St. Louis, MO;88;70;89;69;Partly sunny;SSE;7;59%;6%;11
Tampa, FL;93;74;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;70%;72%;12
Toledo, OH;87;68;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;65%;57%;11
Tucson, AZ;106;74;107;77;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;6;16%;14%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;74;96;75;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;60%;7%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;76;89;74;T-storms possible;ESE;11;68%;76%;11
Washington, DC;94;73;94;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSW;5;52%;44%;11
Wichita, KS;93;73;97;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;56%;4%;11
Wilmington, DE;92;71;92;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;51%;28%;11
